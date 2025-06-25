Living on the Moon comes to the Edinburgh Fringe - a poignant yet humorous journey through Alzheimer's

Writer and performer Molly McFadden’s mother, Marietta, had always been a huge supporter of her daughter’s career. She would frequently travel from her Tennessee home to New York to see Molly in her latest theatrical production. Until things changed.

Living on the Moon, which plays at Gilded Balloon Patter House at 14.45 from 30 July to 24 August, charts Molly’s experience of her mother's 12- year demise from Alzheimer's. It is a poignant yet humorous account of how she learned to face the truth and let go.

“One time, at the beginning, she came to see me, and she was acting peculiar,” McFadden recalls. “She stood and clapped through the whole performance. Then we went to a Broadway show and when we came out, she said, ‘That was a wonderful meal.’ And there were mood swings. We went out for a wonderful dinner, and she couldn’t stop crying.

Told through music, puppetry and love, Living on The Moon is a dialogue between Molly and a puppet named Memory, who represents her mother. The show has gained an extra dimension since Molly has learned she herself has the gene for Alzheimer's and has been diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment.

Directed by Michael Glavan, Living On The Moon received critical acclaim when it was performed at the York Theater in New York City and in Cleveland at the Border Light Fringe Festival.

72-year-old Molly McFadden holds an MFA from Florida State University where she was voted Most Promising Performer upon graduation. As an actress she has worked in theater in NYC as well as Equity theaters throughout the country.

While living in New York she also pursued a singing career doing cabaret and concerts there and elsewhere. When she was 7 months pregnant, she received a review from Stephen Holden of the NEW YORK TIMEs, “Molly is a stylist of note and for me an up-and-coming performer with a stunning voice in a disappearing genre".

Sheperformed her one woman show based on Tennessee William’s women “Waiting in the Dark” at Circle Rep. in NYC. Her play “The Man and the Myth” about John Malvin, for which she also composed the music was done at Cleveland Public Theater. Her other works include: “In the Still of the Night,” “Cease Not to Think of Me” and “The Downside” which was awarded the OUTERCIRCLE Award.

She is also working with her husband, playwright Brian McFadden on their musical“SCRATCH” based on the play “The Devil and Daniel Webster.”

Michael Glavan is a theatre maker and teacher from Cleveland, Ohio, with a passion for process-driven and devised storytelling. After studying at Kent State University, he spent nearly a decade working as an actor and director Off-Broadway and at regional theatres across the US. In that time, he contributed to the development and production of many new musicals and plays.