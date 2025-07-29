Live a good life with new Dementia group in Cupar

STAND is a charity that promotes the welfare of people living with dementia in Fife. STAND’s Dementia-friendly meeting centre spaces are weekly groups in various locations across Fife for people living with dementia, along with their family/friends. The groups offer support, fun and creative activities, a chat and a cuppa

There’s always tea, coffee, biscuits and friendly faces! It's informal and welcoming.

A Dementia Friendly Meeting Centre Space is for you if:

  • You are worried about your memory and think you may be developing dementia
Meeting like-minded peopleplaceholder image
Meeting like-minded people
  • You are worried about a family member or friend who is struggling with memory
  • You are being investigated for changes to your memory and day to day functioning
  • You have been diagnosed with dementia and are waiting for Post Diagnostic Support
  • You are in the mild to moderate stages of dementia
  • You are actively supporting someone who has a diagnosis of dementia.

To find out about coming to the weekly groups, email [email protected] or call 07472 682776 www.standinfife.org

Registered Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO) Number: SC051652

