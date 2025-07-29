Live a good life with new Dementia group in Cupar
STAND is a charity that promotes the welfare of people living with dementia in Fife. STAND’s Dementia-friendly meeting centre spaces are weekly groups in various locations across Fife for people living with dementia, along with their family/friends. The groups offer support, fun and creative activities, a chat and a cuppa
There’s always tea, coffee, biscuits and friendly faces! It's informal and welcoming.
A Dementia Friendly Meeting Centre Space is for you if:
- You are worried about your memory and think you may be developing dementia
- You are worried about a family member or friend who is struggling with memory
- You are being investigated for changes to your memory and day to day functioning
- You have been diagnosed with dementia and are waiting for Post Diagnostic Support
- You are in the mild to moderate stages of dementia
- You are actively supporting someone who has a diagnosis of dementia.
To find out about coming to the weekly groups, email [email protected] or call 07472 682776 www.standinfife.org
Registered Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO) Number: SC051652