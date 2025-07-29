Live a good life with new Dementia group in Cupar

STAND is a charity that promotes the welfare of people living with dementia in Fife. STAND’s Dementia-friendly meeting centre spaces are weekly groups in various locations across Fife for people living with dementia, along with their family/friends. The groups offer support, fun and creative activities, a chat and a cuppa

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s always tea, coffee, biscuits and friendly faces! It's informal and welcoming.

A Dementia Friendly Meeting Centre Space is for you if:

You are worried about your memory and think you may be developing dementia

Meeting like-minded people

You are worried about a family member or friend who is struggling with memory

You are being investigated for changes to your memory and day to day functioning

You have been diagnosed with dementia and are waiting for Post Diagnostic Support

You are in the mild to moderate stages of dementia

You are actively supporting someone who has a diagnosis of dementia.

To find out about coming to the weekly groups, email [email protected] or call 07472 682776 www.standinfife.org