Liam Gallagher to invite brother Noel to wedding

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher has said he will invite his estranged brother Noel to his wedding with Debbie Gwyther.

The siblings have been at war since the band broke up in 2009 after years of infighting finally took their toll, but Liam has said he will ask Noel to come to his wedding next year because “me mam told me to”.

Liam told the Sunday Mirror: “He’ll go to the opening of anything.”

The singer-songwriter said that he will choose his older brother Paul to be his best man, rather than sparring partner Noel.

Liam, 46, said that it will be “third time lucky” as he walks down the aisle with Gwyther, having previously been married to Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton.

He said: “I’m ready to do it again. I’m buzzing more than her. This one’s going to be a big thing.”

Liam proposed to music manager Gwyther, his partner of seven years, during a holiday on Italy’s Amalfi coast in August.

He said that they had been “talking about it for ages”, but that Gwyther was unsure about it.

He added: “The sun was coming down, we were having a drink and I went, ‘Look, shall we do it?’

“And she’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, course’. I told my mam and me kids, she told her family, and everyone was buzzing.”

Liam’s daughter Molly Moorish, who he reunited with last year, will be a bridesmaid at the wedding, which Liam has said will be a bigger affair than his previous two low-key registry office weddings.

He will release his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not?’ next week.