Legendary folk rockers make rare visit to Scotland on 2025 UK Tour

Seminal British Folk Rockers Fairport Convention will be making a rare visit to Scotland next month - playing both Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on Saturday 11th October and St Luke's Church in Glasgow on Sunday 12th October - on their Autumn 2025 UK Tour.

Fairport are set to delight long-time fans and new converts alike - 5 years on from their last performances in Scotland - with a stripped back set that promises a host of Fairport favourites, along with some surprises from albums old and new.

Formed a little over 12 months beforehand in 1967, Fairport Convention pioneered the blending of traditional instruments with electric instrumentation, in turn becoming synonymous with the 'electric-folk' sound. The band have won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and Radio 2 listeners voted their ground-breaking album Liege & Lief 'The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time'. They were also awarded 'Favourite Folk Track of All Time' for Who Knows Where The Time Goes? at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

The lineup features Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin and Chris Leslie on bouzouki, mandolin, banjo, fiddle and vocals. Carrying on the Fairport torch, the chaps prove to be Fairport's most consistent and long-lasting lineup to date - 28 years and counting.

