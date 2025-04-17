Last minute Easter plans? Here are some of the most egg-citing activities for families across Scotland this spring

With the Easter weekend just days away, there has never been a better time to enjoy family fun in some of Scotland’s most stunning locations.

Whether its hunting for Easter eggs alongside alpacas in the Borders, getting creative with pottery painting and bonnet-making in Perthshire, or heading off-road on a Land Rover safari through the Highlands, the award-winning Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels has highlighted its top picks to make this Easter egg-stra special for all the family.

Hop into fun at Crieff Hydro Hotel

Located in the heart of Perthshire, Crieff Hydro is bursting with Easter excitement from 18–20 April, offering fun-filled activities for the whole family. Little ones can get creative with Easter pottery painting, basket and bonnet making, and cartoon workshops, while animal lovers will enjoy meeting furry friends at The Animal Man’s mini zoo.

Alpaca trekking is one of the many egg-citing activities you can get up to this Easter

There will also be classic Easter entertainment including games like egg and spoon races and bunny darts, as well as family quizzes, themed discos, and even a traditional ceilidh on the Saturday night. Add in Easter cinema screenings each day, free ice-cold Callipos at Action Glen on Easter Sunday and a spectacular Easter chocolate display in reception, and it’s a weekend of memories waiting to be made.

What’s more, families can make the most of two free hours of childcare per stay, giving parents a chance to unwind, or even enjoy the special Easter lunch menus being served across the hotel.

Get up close to nature with a trip to Highland Safaris & Red Deer Centre

Highland Safaris in Perthshire is home to Scotland's only Gold and Gem panning flume

Named ‘Best Visitor Experience’ by Visit Scotland, Highland Safaris and Red Deer Centre is a haven for animal lovers and explorers alike.

The popular tourist destination in Aberfeldy offers everything from Land Rover safaris to boat tours of Loch Tay, as well as the chance to get up close and personal with the magnificent red deer. You may even be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the famous grouse, elusive mountain hare or the soaring golden eagle as you explore the area’s private hill tracks through forest, mountains and moors.

What’s more, the centre is home to Scotland’s only Gold & Gem Panning Flume which has reopened for the season.

Families can get involved in the huge range of activities on offer this Easter by booking online: www.highlandsafaris.net

There are a range of fun activities for the family to enjoy across Scotland this Easter

Embrace your inner adventure seeker at Action Glen adventure park

Nestled on the grounds of the iconic Crieff Hydro Hotel, Action Glen is the ultimate playground for thrill seekers of all ages.

With over 30 activities to try spread across a whopping 900 acres, families can embark on a high-flying escapade through a treetop zipline, unleash their inner Robin Hood with exciting archery, axe throwing or air rifle session, or enjoy a stroll with furry friends during an Alpaca Trekking session.

There are a range of ticket options on offer, including Activity Day Passes and Adventure Day Passes. To book, or to find out more, visit: www.actionglen.co.uk

Explore the Scottish Borders with an action-packed trip to Peebles

This Easter, Peebles Hydro is the place to be for family fun and unforgettable memories. From lamb and alpaca-themed treasure hunts to getting up close with friendly animals, there’s plenty to delight guests of all ages.