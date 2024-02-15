Knockengorroch 2024 announces first acts in 26th year festival line-up

And the good news continues for music fans, with the first acts for Knockengorroch Festival announced.

That will see Banco de Gaia, Queen Omega, 808 State, Malin Makes Music, Ríoghnach Connolly and long-term festival favourites, Mungo’s Hi Fi, wow the crowd.

To be held from May 23 - 26 in the stunning hills next to the North East tip of the Galloway Forest Park, Scotland’s longest running greenfield festival will welcome back festival favourite artists - alongside exciting new acts from Scotland, the UK and beyond.

Knockengorroch was the first greenfield festival of its kind in Scotland. Beginning with the Ceilidh Gall Gallowa’ Festival in mid-summer 1998, it has since moved from strength to strength, changing its name without losing any of its original character.

The festival now attracts 3000 people each year and is a much-loved pillar of Scotland's music festival scene.

2024 is set to be an especially exciting year, with long-time favourites Mungo's Hi-Fi returning to continue their tradition of closing the festival with their famed Sunday sound system residency in the iconic Shieling Tent.

Liz Holmes, Director of Knockengorroch said: “Our line-up presents some of the best music from Scotland and further afield, bringing artists and bands from near and far to make music and tell stories of who they are and where they come from.

“All of this is to take part in a beautiful, secluded river valley in the Carsphairn hills, where our family chose to make our home back in the 70s.

“We invite all curious minded people who love great music to join us and make it their festival home in 2024.’

With their first album 'Newbuild' now regarded as a milestone in UK electronica music, 808 State will bring a sound equally inspired by the haunting industrial history of their home-city Manchester’s past mixed with classic Detroit Techno.

They will be joined by Banco de Gaia, one of the world's most respected audio artists, known for the ‘timeless’ sound that has defined his performance and releases for over 30 years.

With the full 2024 music line-up still to be announced, initial acts for the festival’s 26th year include 808 State, Banco de Gaia, N’famady Kouyaté, Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening, DJ Rap, Bombskare, The Breath, Honeyfeet, Jemima Thewes, Ewan Mcintyre, Queen Omega & The Royal Souls, Yoko Pwno, Mairi Campbell, A.Skillz Malin Makes Music, and Maranta.

Having spent the majority of his time travelling the world with his heavy blues music, one of John Fairhurst’s next stops is Knockengorroch festival, so fans can expect an original sound created by varied musical styles and first hand experiences found in life on the road.

Tickets are now on sale, and regular Knockengorrochers and Festival newcomers alike can expect a mix of Afro Beat, Dance, Folk, Reggae, Drum n Bass and more against the beautiful backdrop of the Carsphairn Hills of Kirkcudbrightshire.

The full line-up will be confirmed later in the year.