Kimpton Blythswood Square to host Easter Egg-stravaganza with kids' afternoon tea, treasure hunt and more

Families across the city are being urged to hop into some Easter fun at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa with a weekend full of activities.

From a delightful kiddie’s afternoon tea to a cinema showing and Easter egg hunt in Blythswood Square Gardens, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Kicking off the celebration on Saturday, April 19, the hotel’s exclusive boutique cinema will host a Peter Rabbit screening at 11am, promising to bring a touch of whimsy to the weekend and all the magic of Beatrix Potter’s beloved character.

The following day, Sunday, April 20, is packed with even more Easter activities starting with a Children’s Afternoon Tea at iasg restaurant, available from 12pm to 2pm for £20 per person.

Children and families can join in the Easter Egg Hunt in the gorgeous Blythswood Square Gardens

The menu includes a delicious selection of sandwiches and treats, including honey roast ham and cheddar cheese sandwiches, mac and cheese bites, mini pancakes with strawberry jam, and a rich chocolate flowerpot or Mini Egg cupcake to top it all off. There’s also a milk chocolate bunny lollypop to take home, making this the perfect treat for little ones.

At 2.30pm, children and families can join in the Easter Egg Hunt in the gorgeous Blythswood Square Gardens, running until 3.30pm, where a special guest appearance from the Easter Bunny is sure to delight.

For those wanting a more relaxed Easter experience, Kimpton Blythswood Square will continue its regular afternoon tea service from 12pm to 5pm.

Marcello Ventisei, General Manager, said: "Our Easter events are the perfect way to enjoy the spring season with your loved ones.

“From the charming children’s afternoon tea to the excitement of the Easter egg hunt, we’re thrilled to bring these activities to Glasgow families. We can’t wait to celebrate this special time of year with our guests."