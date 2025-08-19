Keep moving: artist Jack Morrocco’s journey continues with new Edinburgh exhibition

An independent Edinburgh art gallery has announced details of a new exhibition of work from Jack Morrocco, one of Scotland’s most notable and collectable contemporary artists.

'The Journey Continues' opens in Morningside Gallery on Saturday, August 30, and includes over 40 new paintings from the artist, more than 50 years since his artistic journey began at art college. The Journey Continues will be Jack’s fifth solo exhibition at Morningside Gallery and will span his full range of subject matter.

Jack sees the journey as an appropriate analogy for the life of an artist - with no clear destination, just the urge to keep moving, with as many interesting stops as possible along the way.

Morrocco’s paintings connect his vision and his valuing of the timeless quality of the subjects he paints, always with the goal of creating a feeling of ‘being there’. His journey continues, with this new exhibition recording many actual trips, mainly to the sunnier spots of Europe and the Mediterranean, together with many hours in the studio working with images and souvenirs, with lessons learned using light and colour, form and subject, distilling an essence to put down on canvas.

Jack said: “As I grow older and pass many milestones along the way, I would expect the pace of travel to slow but to me my work still feels like the start of something, that I am heading out again on new voyages.”

Eileadh Swan, director of Morningside Gallery said: “A new exhibition from Jack Morrocco is always a special event in the gallery, and we’re looking forward to sharing this latest collection of his work. Jack’s paintings are not all of particular places and neither is his journey through a painting always linear.

"His studio still life paintings highlight a journey that’s more personal and autobiographical - we learn of the artists, experiences and objects that have shaped Jack the most.”

Based at Church Hill in Morningside, the gallery will display over 40 new paintings for the exhibition, which can also be viewed online and toured as a virtual exhibition for anyone who can’t make it to Edinburgh.