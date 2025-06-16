KC Shornima: Detachment Style

Pleasance Courtyard - Bunker One: July 30 - August 24: 6:10pm

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from being named a “Comedian Ready to Break Out in 2025” by Deadline, KC Shornima makes her much-anticipated Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with Detachment Style, an hour of sharp, subversive stand-up that manages to cover growing up in the Nepali civil war, sex, serial killers and 9/11 without skipping a beat. This is a show about growing up in chaos, surviving boyfriends, and being expected to have kids when you feel like a kid yourself.

KC spent much of her childhood without her parents, navigating instability in Nepal while they tried to set up a life in America. Years later, she’s now in America too, and to show for it, she’s got a therapist, a boyfriend who refuses to choke her in bed, and an almost pathological inability to express vulnerability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect incisive punchlines and extremely personal oversharing, as KC picks apart how childhood trauma shapes adult relationships, how white guilt can be occasionally useful, and how male friends casually ruin lives with offhand comments. She talks about therapy, abortions, TV, porn, breakups, the Me Too movement, and that one time men cried.

KC Shornima

She’s emotionally unavailable, professionally successful, and ready to talk about it – just not too much.

KC is currently in her third year as a Weekend Update writer for Saturday Night Live. She was previously a staff writer on Comedy Central’s Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News, and was named a 2022 New Face at Just For Laughs in Montreal. She’s performed at Just For Laughs Moontower, opened for Shane Gillis, Neal Brennan, Nate Bargatze and Dave Attell, and was named Best Up-and-Coming Comedian in Nashville by Nashville Scene Magazine.