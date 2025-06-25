Jules & Greg at the Bookface Sip & Swaps

A dook and a book with the iconic couple and tickets on sale via Eventbrite: Monday, June 30 at 7pm for the events in Glasgow this October.

They’ve done the telly. They’ve braved freezing seas. They’ve been entertaining us for decades.

Now, Jules and Greg – aka Julie Wilson Nimmo and Greg Hemphill – are heading indoors (and into clothes that dry properly) for two special Bookface events in celebration of their new book: Jules & Greg’s Wild Swim.

Based on their hit BBC series, the book is full of personal stories, swim spots, practical tips, and honest chat about the life-changing joys of cold-water swimming

There are two chances to catch them on Sunday 19 October:

Morning Event – Glaschu, 10am–12pm

• Coffee, croissants and fizz

• A relaxed Q&A with Jules & Greg

• Signed copies available to buy

• Energising, bookish chat before your Sunday kicks off

Afternoon Event – Saints of Ingram, 3–6pm

• A live Q&A with Jules & Greg (dry, but still wild)

• A 300-book swap – bring up to 4 books to trade

• A couple of drinks included in your ticket

• Chatty, relaxed vibes – come solo or with pals

What started as a lockdown hobby became a way of life. The show revealed a side of Jules and Greg we’d never seen – themselves. No characters, no scripts, just a fabulous couple embracing the cold, the calm and the chaos of open water.

Now they’re swapping lochs for literary events, and you’re invited.

Tickets go on sale Monday 30 June at 7pm. Mark it, set a reminder, or stick it to your fridge.