John Barrowman Christmas show in Glasgow 2019: date, tickets, stage times and possible setlist

John Barrowman has announced an eight date tour around the UK for his new Christmas show.

A Fabulous Christmas tour comes off the back of the singer and actor’s sell-out summer shows. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 winter tour.

Will you be heading out to see the performer? (Photo: Getty Images)

Where and when is John Barrowman performing in Glasgow?

A Fabulous Christmas will see Barrowman travelling throughout the UK, and for his Glasgow performance he will take to the stage at the SEC Armadillo.

Marking the second stop on the tour, the Glasgow performance will take place on Sunday 1 December 2019.

He is scheduled to kick off his performance at 7:30pm - however this timing is only a guideline and may be subject to change closer to the performance.

Possible setlist

As the title of the tour suggests, Barrowman will be singing songs all about Christmas.

Regarding the content of his tour, Barrowman said, “It’s been great to get back into the studio recording new Christmas tracks.

“I love this time of year, but this is the first time I’ve put together a full album of Christmas and festive music for the most fabulous time of the year.”

Tickets

Tickets will go on sale for the tour next Friday (20 Sep).

To buy them, you’ll need to head over to the Cuffe and Taylor website. The website states that ticket prices will start at £25.

Alternatively, fans can get the opportunity to secure tickets earlier by pre-ordering John Barrowman’s A Fabulous Christmas album, which goes on sale today (10 Sep).

You can pre-order the album online here. If you order before 10am on Tuesday 17 September, you’ll receive a pre-sale code for early access tickets to the tour, as well as the opportunity to buy meet and greet and soundcheck tickets too, on a first come first served basis.

You can order:

- The Fabulous Christmas Bundle for £11.99

- A signed Fabulous Christmas CD for £9.99

- A standard Fabulous Christmas CD for £9.99

Under 14s will need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 if they wish to attend the show.

How to get there?

The SEC Armadillo in Glasgow is easy to get to, no matter how you may choose to travel.

Walking

The Clyde Walkway runs right past the SEC for those wishing to walk to the show.

From Glasgow city centre, it would take roughly 30 minutes to walk.

Bus

The Riversider 100 service operates from George Square in Glasgow city centre and will bring you directly to the SEC.

Alternatively, the X19 Stagecoach service operates near to the SEC, stopping on Finnieston Street which is only a few minutes walk away from the venue.

Train

The SEC has its own dedicated railway station - the Exhibition Centre - which is only a five minute walk from the venue.

For people travelling from Edinburgh, or further afield, the Queen Street, Argyle Street and Central stations in Glasgow are all roughly situated 30 minutes walk from the venue.

From there, you can choose to get another train to the Exhibition Centre, a bus or to walk.

Driving

The venue is easily accessible via public transport, but if you can’t leave the car at home, then there are options available for you.

The Sat Nav postcode for the SEC Armadillo is G3 8YW.

There is a multi-storey car park complex available with onsite pay machines on the ground floor or level two of the car park. Payment can be made by cash or card on arrival or before departure.

The parking rates Monday to Sunday are:

- 0-1 hour is £5.50

- 1-12 hours is £11

- 12-13 hours is £16

- 13-24 hours is £22

Be aware that the multi-storey car park has a height restriction of 2m and that drivers with vehicles over 2m should report to the Gatehouse to the west of the campus (accessible via Stobcross Road) in the first instance, where you’ll be directed to an available space.

Full tour dates

The tour will open at Bristol Hippodrome on Saturday 30 November. The tour will then progress to these venues around the UK throughout December:

- Glasgow SEC, Sunday 1 Dec

- Manchester Bridgewater Hall, Monday 2 Dec

- London Eventim Apollo, Thursday 5 Dec

- Harrogate Convention Centre, Friday 6 Dec

- Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday 9 Dec

- Sheffield City Hall, Thursday 12 Dec

- Oxford New Theatre, Saturday 14 Dec