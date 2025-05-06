Jethro Tull announce UK tour, tickets on sale from Thursday

Jethro Tull - one of the most unique and groundbreaking progressive rock bands of all time - will be performing in the UK from April 19, 2026 starting in Perth and then weaving their way through the country with 19 concerts of music from much of their 24 album catalogue starting with 1968's ‘This Was’ through to their acclaimed ‘Curious Ruminant’ released earlier this year.

Tickets for The Curiosity Tour 2026 go on pre-sale from 9am on May 8 at gigantic.com/jethro-tull-tickets and on general sale directly from the venues at 9am on 9th May.

As formidable as they are iconic, it would be easy to say that Jethro Tull are merely still enjoying the fruits of their early labour as they announce a tour in what will be their 58th year but this couldn’t be further from the truth. ‘Curious Ruminant’ was released in March 2025 and this was preceded by the release of 2022’s ‘The Zealot Gene’ and 2023’s ‘RökFlöte’.

Add to that over 50 shows a year all over the world, including ‘The Seven Decades Tour’ in 2024 and it becomes clear that Ian Anderson remains as committed to the creativity of Jethro Tull as he has ever been.

Ian Anderson

On this tour, Ian will be accompanied by long-standing Tull band musicians David Goodier (bass), John O'Hara (keyboards), Scott Hammond (drums) and new boy Jack Clark (guitar). The show will be enhanced by full-scale video throughout.

On announcing the tour Ian Anderson says, “It was January of 1968 when we began regularly playing at the famous Marquee Club in London. Late in the following year, with growing success, we were able to perform in theatres and concert halls up and down the country much as we do today.

“For me, one advantage of a UK tour is that I can often travel by train much of the time and get to see both countryside and cityscapes alike from the tranquil vantage point of a railway carriage. Michael Portillo with a flute, you might say… Albeit less colourful, since my wardrobe is limited to various shades of grey in order to blend in perfectly with a dank and dreary rainy Monday afternoon at a railway station near you.

“Our audiences may have become senior citizens in some cases but, being young at heart, they still venture out to see a bunch of old guys having fun. Which, indeed, we are with our young, nimble and lightning-fast fingers, skittering up and down fretboards and keys with apparent ease and facility. Just don't ask us to put out the recycling or programme the TV controller."

Jethro Tull - The Curiosity Tour

Jethro Tull - The Curiosity Tour 2026

Tickets available from gigantic.com/jethro-tull-tickets from 8 May

April 2026

19 – Perth, Concert Hall

20 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

22 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

23 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle

25 - Blackburn , King George's Hall

26 – Salford Quays, The Lowry

28 – Liverpool, Philharmonic

29 – Sheffield, City Hall

May 2026

2 - Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall

3 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

5 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

6 – London, The London Palladium

8 – Basingstoke, The Anvil

9 – Swansea, Brangwyn Hall

10 – Bristol, Beacon Theatre

12 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

13 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

15 – Southampton, Guildhall