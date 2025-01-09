Rising comedy star will make new video inspired by the work of the artist and writer Alasdair Gray

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rising Scottish comedy star Ashley Storrie has revealed that her stand-up mother Janey Godley told her to keep working as hard as ever before she passed away.

She has vowed to honour her long-time mentor at this year's Glasgow International Comedy Festival - two years after Godley was named the inaugural winner of a new award inspired by Sir Billy Connolly at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comic, writer and broadcaster Ashley Storrie. Picture: John Devlin | National World

Storrie is one of three performers who have been commissioned to create new work paying tribute to the late artist and writer Alasdair Gray as part of celebrations to make the 850th "birthday" of Glasgow becoming a burgh.

And the comic, writer and broadcaster revealed that she pitched her idea to the festival the day after her mother died.

Storrie, who started performing comedy when she was 11 and took a show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe when she was 13, was honoured at the BAFTA Scotland Awards in November for her first sitcom Dinosaur, which she co-wrote and starred in.

The day after the awards the BBC confirmed it had commissioned a second series, which will be filmed later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, the comedy festival announced that Storrie, Alan Bissett and Christopher McArthur-Boyd had secured commissions inspired by the official Alasdair Gray Archive in Glasgow.

Storrie, who will be making a video exploring some of the artist's best-known works in Glasgow, said: "I didn't get the chance to discuss the project with my mum. I literally put the pitch into the festival the day after she died. I don't really remember what I said.

"I think she'll be glad that I have kept working. That seemed to be her main drive towards the end of her life. She was like 'don't you stop working.'

“I’m really pleased that there’s going to be another series of Dinosaur. It’s incredibly hard to get anything on to TV in Scotland. This is the first thing I’ve ever made that has had any money behind it. I’ve been pitching ideas every year since I was 18 and I’m now well into my thirties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really excited about making the video for the comedy festival as it will be celebrating someone who is probably one of Scotland's greatest ever artists, if not the world.

"He really captured a time and place in Glasgow in his art and his writing, so it's great to get to celebrate that.

"I want to honour Alasdair Gray, his work and the stories within his work. At the same time I want to honour where I have come from. I might be doing some kind of voiceover with his paintings.

"I grew up in the east end of Glasgow but went to school in the west end. I used to see Alasdair's paintings everywhere, but I didn't actually know who he was. When I saw a picture of him, I thought: 'I know that guy. I used to see him walking about the west end when I was a child.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My old school isn't there anymore as it burnt down. The only remnants are of it are on a mural he painted for Hillhead underground station, so I feel very connected to him.

"He has had a huge influence on me. He was very real and approachable, not so much as a person, but as an idea. With a lot of artists you don't really understand where they are coming from, but I think you can completely understand his point of view."

Sir Billy Connolly recorded a special video message honouring Godley when she was named the first winner of a new "Spirit of Glasgow" award which will be announced at the end of the comedy festival every year.

Storrie added: "It's really exciting to be part of the comedy festival this year. It was such a huge event for my mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even though I wasn't going to be any stand-up this year, I really wanted to be involved in it somehow to honour her.

"I had to stay outside when she got her award two years ago as I was so nervous.

"I thought it would be really awkward if she didn't win, I was really anxious for her. She didn't know in advance that she was going to win. It was a big secret.