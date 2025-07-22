Jamie MacDougall brings Harry Lauder to Portobello
Jamie, an Ambassador for Erskine Veterans Charity, shines the spotlight on a remarkable entertainer, Sir Harry Lauder, who raised a million pounds for returning servicemen after WW1. The royalties from Liconic songs continue to provide funds for Erskine today. All profits will be donated to the charity.
Share the passion for the man and his music - a life of song and laughter - the show tells the incredible story of one of Scotland's original superstars and philanthropists who by 1911, had become the world's highest paid performer.
I Love a Lassie, Roamin' in the Gloamin' The End of the Road - come along and pay tribute to this remarkable man and his Scottish songbook. Jamie's powerful and passionate performance will have you roarin' in the aisles.
