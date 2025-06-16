James Trickey: Don’t Count On Me

Award winning Comedian James Trickey is set to perform at the Pleasance Courtyard throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year with his debut hour Don’t Count On Me, where he unpacks what happens when a life governed by logic starts to fall apart at the seams.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Bristol mathematics graduate, chartered accountant, and (possibly) responsible adult, James has spent the last decade calculating the optimal route through life – only to discover it might be leading him the wrong way.

Now, he’s taking a risk. Sort of. He hasn’t quit the day job yet, but he’s finally answering the call of comedy – and it’s not exactly tax deductible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t Count On Me explores the hilarious conflict between a career in spreadsheets and a calling in stand-up, framed by James’ unique upbringing. With a fun-loving white British dad and a formidable Cambodian mum whose early obsession with his financial security makes a lot more sense as the story unfolds, James charts his journey from cautious academic to comedy award-winner – battling identity, pressure, and probability models along the way.

James Trickey

At once sharply intelligent and disarmingly honest, this is a show about weighing risks, breaking patterns, and learning to trust that not everything needs to add up.

James Trickey is quickly establishing himself as one of the UK’s most exciting new comedy voices, having recently won the Leicester Square Sketch Off 2024, King Gong (July 2023), and Beat the Frog. He was nominated for Best New Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival 2024, and has earned recognition as runner-up in both the Chortle Student Comedy Award 2018 and Get Up Stand Up 2023. James was also shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Award 2021, and has appeared in two comedy shorts for BBC Studios’ “Funny Parts: Unhinged” series.

Pleasance Courtyard - Cellar: 30th July - 24th August: 9:15pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad