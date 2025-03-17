James Keegan reflects on three decades of Lord of the Dance ahead of Scottish shows

As the world comes together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, there is no better time to honour one of Ireland’s greatest cultural exports—Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance.

In an exciting announcement, the global phenomenon that redefined Irish dance is set to return to Scotland in 2026 as part of a spectacular 30th Anniversary Tour.

This milestone event promises to be a grand celebration of the production’s enduring legacy, which has captivated over 60 million fans in 60 countries since its debut in 1996.

Tickets for this anniversary tour are on sale now via BookingsDirect.com and venue box offices.

For James Keegan, Creative Manager at Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance, this tour is a tribute to the man who revolutionised Irish dance. Keegan shares, “Michael Flatley has taught me that there are no boundaries in the creative space. When he burst onto the scene in the mid-90s, he took traditional Irish dancing to a place nobody had ever dreamed of, and that has been the key to the show’s success. Michael often says in rehearsals that we need to push the boundaries as much as we can—and if it’s too far or doesn’t work, we can always pull it back. That mindset is what keeps Lord of the Dance evolving.”

Since its debut, Lord of the Dance has revolutionised Irish dance, bringing it to a global stage with unmatched creativity and artistry. Michael Flatley’s visionary production has captivated audiences through its stunning choreography, powerful music, and compelling storytelling. While the production has evolved over the years, Keegan believes that its core elements remain timeless. “What made Lord of the Dance famous 30 years ago is still what makes it work today—40 of the greatest Irish tap dancers in the world performing in one line in perfect sync. It’s a spectacle that never loses its magic.”

Flatley’s impact on professional Irish dancing is immeasurable. Keegan reflects, “Professional Irish dancing didn’t really exist until Michael created his shows and added a more entertaining twist to the art form. He wasn’t just a dancer; he was a highly tuned athlete who could perform at astonishing levels for a full two-hour show, seven days a week. Today, we see young competitive dancers around the world striving to reach the levels he set.”

But beyond the footwork and the spectacle, Keegan believes Michael Flatley’s greatest legacy is his ability to inspire. “Michael’s motto has always been, ‘Nothing is impossible.’ He took an already intricate dance form and pushed it even further, breaking records like 38 taps per second and incorporating upper body movements that defied tradition. I’ve seen it time and time again—a dancer who never thought they could be a lead receives Michael’s encouragement, and before long, they are fulfilling their dream on stage.”

For Keegan, one moment stands out above the rest. “In 1997, I was a 10-year-old competitive Irish dancer in Manchester, struggling with the name-callers and the challenges of being a young male dancer. Then Lord of the Dance came to town. Watching Michael and the cast that night at the Apollo Theatre changed everything for me. The masculinity, the precision, the energy—it was like nothing I’d ever seen before. I met Michael at the stage door, and suddenly, I knew that being an Irish dancer could mean being a superstar. Nineteen years later, I had the honour of sharing his final show with him at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, in 2016. It was a full-circle moment I will never forget.”

As Lord of the Dance prepares to embark on its 30th Anniversary Tour, Flatley himself reflects on the journey:

“The magic of Lord of the Dance lives on in the hearts of our audience, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic show back to the UK in 2026. 30 Years of Standing Ovations celebrates the incredible journey we’ve shared with fans over the years. It’s a tribute to the enduring power of dreams, the joy of dance, and the unwavering support of our audience. This tour is our way of saying thank you for three decades of unforgettable memories.”

Though Flatley retired from performing during his final tour in 2016, he has remained at the helm of Lord of the Dance, guiding its evolution while preserving its timeless magic. Now, as the production prepares for its biggest celebration yet, fans can look forward to a breathtaking spectacle that honours the past, embraces the present, and inspires the future of Irish dance.

Lord of the Dance – 2026 UK Tour Dates

June

Leicester De Montfort Hall - Thursday18 – Sunday 21 June - demontforthall.co.uk

Milton Keynes Theatre - Monday 23 – Sunday 28 June - atgtickets.com/Milton-Keynes

Manchester Palace - Tuesday 30 June – Sunday 5 July - atgtickets.com/Manchester

July

York Barbican - Monday 6 – Wednesday 8 July - yorkbarbican.co.uk

Oxford New Theatre - Friday 10 – Sunday 12 July - oxford-theatre.com

Stoke Regent Theatre - Monday 13 – Wednesday 15 July - atgtickets.com/Stoke

Edinburgh Playhouse - Thursday 16 – Sunday 19 July - playhousetheatre.com

Hull New Theatre - Wednesday 22 – Saturday 25 July - hulltheatres.co.uk

Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre - Tuesday 28 July – Sunday 2 August - aberdeenperformingarts.com

August

Torquay Princess Theatre - Tuesday 4 – Sunday 9 August - atgtickets.com/Torquay

Southend Cliffs Pavilion - Tuesday 11 – Thursday 13 August - southendtheatres.org.uk

Cardiff New Theatre - Friday 14 – Wednesday 19 August - newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Sheffield City Hall - Thursday 20 – Sunday 23 August - sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - Tuesday 25 – Sunday 30 August - glasgowconcerthalls.com

September

Bournemouth Pavilion - Tuesday 1 – Thursday 3 September - bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

Brighton Centre - Friday 4 – Sunday 6 September - brightoncentre.co.uk

Liverpool Empire - Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 September - liverpooltheatres.com

Sunderland Empire - Wednesday 9 – Saturday 12 September - atgtickets.com/sunderland

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre - Monday 14 – Sunday 20 September - atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

Truro Hall for Cornwall - Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 September - hallforcornwall.co.uk

October

Birmingham The Alexandra - Monday 28 September – Sunday 4 October - atgtickets.com/Birmingham