It's The Match We’ve All Been Waiting For! DON GNU bring Tennis to the Fringe

Jannik Elkær and Kristoffer Louis Andrup, Artistic Directors of dance company DON GNU are delighted to be back in Edinburgh and on stage together in their new show Tennis, as DON McEnroe and Björn GNU, for the first time since their triumphal Fringe hit, A Snowball’s Chance in Hell.

The pair said: “We are really excited about returning to Edinburgh and being on the stage ourselves. We've missed the direct, honest communication unique to the Fringe — earned through sweat and hard work.

“The laughter, the playful atmosphere, and the shared love for theatre in this historic city resonate deeply with us”.

Jannik Elkær and Kristoffer Louis Andrup in Tennis at Zoo Southside this Edinburgh Fringe

Elkær and Andrup promise a thoroughly entertaining hour of bloodsport, slapstick comedy and beautiful dance as their two anti-heroes try to untangle the net they themselves have entangled.

With a limited run of twelve performances for this Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut show, the pair are keen for audiences not to miss out on an action-packed, nerve-wracking battle of finger knitting, tango wrestling, dirty tricks and the best of 80s style.

On from the 13th of August, Tennis is set to be a poetic, sweat-dripping hunt for the truth at the heart of fighting spirit.