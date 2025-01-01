Irvine Welsh demands streets of Edinburgh are given 'back to the people' on Hogmanay

Trainspotting author hits out at ‘crazy’ public safety advice to avoid the city centre after outdoor events were called out

Irvine Welsh has called for the streets of his native Edinburgh to be given "back to the people" on Hogmanay after organisers of the new year festival urged revellers to avoid the city centre after calling off all the main outdoor events in the face of bad weather.

The Trainspotting author took to social media to criticise a "public safety announcement" issued by the producers of the city's world-famous celebrations six hours before the bells.

People on the near deserted Royal Mile in Edinburgh after all outdoor events including the street party and fireworks display planned for Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival were cancelled due to bad weather.

Welsh described the message issued by the festival, which urged people to avoid the city centre unless they were attending a venue or event, and warned that tickets were needed to get into many of the city's pubs and clubs, as "crazy."

He also cited the previous "mad" Hogmanay celebrations which were traditionally staged outside the Tron Kirk on the Royal Mile before Edinburgh launched a Hogmanay festival in 1993.

An eerie Princes Street was virtually deserted on Hogmanay after the city’s street party was called off. | PA

And the writer, who appeared in the early years of the Hogmanay festival and was involved as recently as 2019, described the organisers as "fleecing bedwetters."

One city centre councillor described the public safety message issued by the Hogmanay festival as "outrageous and absurd."

All city centre streets were fully accessible to the public on Hogmanay after plans to close roads and erect safety barriers were abandoned when the outdoor events were called off.

Author Irvine Welsh. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | National World

Revellers were alerted to the prospect of "wet and windy weather," the cancellation of the midnight fireworks and the scrapping of temporary road closures.

All outdoor events, including a 45,000-capacity street party and an open-air concert due to be headlined by Texas, were cancelled more than 24 hours before gates were due to open due to the impact of strong winds on putting up infrastructure and the prospect of bad weather affecting the festivities on the night.

Earlier events, including a torchlight procession through the Old Town and an appearance by Australian DJ Hot Dub Time Machine in Princes Street Gardens, also fell victim to the bad weather.

In the wake of the cancellation announcement, the Hogmanay festival also shared details on social media of alternative events and activities, including parties at the Mash House and Cabaret Voltaire venues, as well as the city centre rides and attractions, the Christmas market in Princes St Gardens and the ice rink on George Street.

However the public safety announcement, which was posted on the festival’s social media channels at 6pm on Hogmanay, warned people heading into the city centre to “plan ahead.”

The announcement from the festival, which is produced by Unique Events and Assembly on behalf of the city council, said: “It will be a wet and windy night so dress for the weather.

Hogmanay celebrations outside the Tron Kirk on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile in 1955.

“Many pubs and clubs require tickets for entry, so check in advance for availability and ticket requirements.

“Plan your travel in advance and remember to stay safe and look after each other.

“We want to reiterate, there will be no midnight fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.

“People are advised not to visit the city centre unless they are attending an event or venue."

However Welsh said: "When you think of the mad ones we had at the Tron with not a corporate buck in sight, this is crazy from those fleecing bedwetters. Please - get the f*** out and give the streets back to the people."

Writer, activist and Old Town tour guide Jim Slaven posted: "The vast majority of working class people in Edinburgh agree with Irvine.

After cancelling the state sanctioned-funded event, they’re now terrified people gather on a dry, mild Edinburgh Hogmanay.

"I’m looking forward to hearing what Edinburgh politicians make of this.

"Citizens being told not to go into our own city centre on Hogmanay. As we have for generations. Because a corporation can’t profit from what they can’t control."

SNP councillor Finlay McFarlane said he would be trying to find out who had given authority within the council for the messaging and advice about visiting the city centre .

Sharing an archive photograph of a Tron Kirk gathering on Hogmanay, he added: "What an outrageous and absurd thing to say."

City council leader Jane Meagher said: “We worked closely with the event organisers to make sure everyone planning to go to events and venues which were indoors did so safely.

“Our primary concern remained the safety of the public and we hope that anyone who was out and about in the city last night had a great time.”

An Edinburgh’s Hogmanay spokesperson said: “Our intention was to advise people not to travel into the city centre and gather for a fireworks display that was not happening, to avoid further disappointment.