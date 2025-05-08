Innis & Gunn begins search for Scotland’s top beer taster

By Rodman Cunningham
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 10:24 BST
Fancy free beer and VIP tickets? They could all be yours – all you need is a love of lager.

Innis & Gunn, the award-winning Scottish beer brand, is on the hunt for Scotland’s most discerning pint lover, with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that could land you the title of official Beer Taster.

To mark the launch of their on-pack promotion this month, Innis & Gunn have teamed up with video interview platform Willo to bring the job interview experience to life, quite literally, with a pop-up booth at The Social Hub in Glasgow.

The booth, which stopped busy Glaswegians in their tracks, invited passers-by to answer a few tastefully curated questions, ranging from the serious (“Describe the flavour of a pint in five words”) to the slightly more frothy (“Let’s see you pull an imaginary pint”).

Innis & Gunn Pint ProInnis & Gunn Pint Pro
The result was a hilarious reel of passionate pitches from potential pint professionals.

Applicants who impress the judges could be in for more than just bragging rights: successful beer tasters will be rewarded with VIP tickets to Scotland’s top cultural events, including Belladrum, Edinburgh Christmas Market, Celtic Connections, and even The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Successful candidates will also have access to new beers and a training session at the Innis & Gunn Taproom.

Five beer tasters will be selected for a full year, effective from July 1 2025.

Dougal Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn said: “Glasgow’s got personality by the pint, so it made perfect sense to kick off our search for Scotland’s top beer taster right here.

Innis & Gunn Pint ProInnis & Gunn Pint Pro
“We wanted to do something that felt less like a job interview and more like a laugh down the pub, and that’s exactly what happened at The Social Hub.

“With help from our friends at Willo, we’ve captured some brilliant characters who know their way around a beer, and we can’t wait to see who else throws their hat in the ring. This could genuinely be the best gig in the country - so get your applications in as soon as you can.”

And if you missed your shot at the Glasgow booth, fear not, the application process is still open. All you need to do is pick up a promotional pack of Innis & Gunn Lager in-store and follow the instructions to apply online - who knows, the next pint you drink might be on Innis & Gunn.

