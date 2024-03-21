Inception Art Show announces exciting line-up for 2024

The 2024 edition of Inception Art Show will showcase a carefully curated collection of more than 30 artists, with ten talented NEW artists joining for the first time*. Building on the success of previous years, the exhibition will open its doors to the public on Friday, May 3 at 10am, running for ten consecutive days, including a NEW Family Day.

"I am delighted to see Inception return to Dakeith Palace again this year," says Charlotte Rostek who directs the development of the Palace. "It has really become our flagship show signalling a whole new chapter in the story of this remarkable building and one we are excited to see unfold over the coming years.’

With a focus on contemporary art and sales, Inception Art Show promises an enriching experience for art enthusiasts. This year, 35 modern and contemporary artists will 'take over' the Palace, offering visitors the opportunity to engage with the artists and their creations over the course of 10 days.

“Working alongside the artists, we hope to create an immersive cultural experience that showcases the art at its best and engages directly with visitors,” said Walter Dalkeith who along with Taisir Gibreel and Charlotte Rostek curate the show each year. “We are proud to create this platform for visitors to purchase artwork and support the incredible creativity and talent on show."

In addition to the exhibition, Inception Art Show will feature an exciting programme of events, including Family Day, Palace tours, and an online charity auction in support of our charity partner, My Name'5 Doddie Foundation. This thrilling addition to the Inception programme, gives visitors the opportunity to bid for works by many of the Inception artists, painters & photographers, all for a worthy cause, in partnership with the charity auction company Impulse Decisions.

"The support we receive from the public makes an important difference to our ability to invest in vital MND research and we are thrilled that Dalkeith Country Park is supporting us through their Inception Art Show. Finding effective treatments for MND is a team effort and we're sure that this fantastic partnership will be a popular one!" said Paul Thompson Director of Fundraising and Communications, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Moreover, families are invited to enjoy a special NEW Inception Family Day sponsored by Savills, which will include family-friendly workshops and demonstrations on May 11.

Dalkeith Palace and Country Park is delighted to welcome Anderson Strathern supporting Inception Art Show as the exhibition's catalogue sponsor and welcomes Savills as the sponsor of the new Family Day on Saturday, May 11.

Entrance tickets to the Inception Art Show cost £3 and are now on sale. The exhibition is open daily from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 12, from 10am to 4pm. We also run daily, pre-bookable guided tours of the Palace.