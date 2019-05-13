Hugh Jackman gives homeless man £100 and dinner offer on visit to Glasgow

The movie star was spotted by a stunned eye witness

Hugh Jackman was spotted giving a homeless man £100 in Glasgow on Sauchiehall Street.

The Australian film star was in Glasgow for his recent three night performance at the SSE Hydro.

What happened?

An eye witness to the kind deed, who asked not to be named, told The Evening Times , “At first I didn’t even notice it was him as he was wearing a cap but I stopped and saw him put all these notes in this homeless guy’s hands.”

Amazed by the encounter, the woman added, “It wasn’t until I heard his accent and looked closer that I recognised him. I heard him chatting to the homeless man about his life and then he asked him to go with him for a meal.”

Jackman offered to take the gentleman for dinner at The Blythswood, a five star hotel in Glasgow.

“The guy was laughing, saying he wasn’t well-dressed enough,” the eyewitness said.

Jackman reportedly shook the mans hand and left, which is when she approached the homeless man to discuss what just happened.

“He counted the money and said, ‘He’s given me £100’ and looked like he was ready to cry. I felt like crying after it as well and I have huge respect for Hugh,” she said.

Why was Hugh Jackman in Glasgow?

Jackman has been performing his new tour - titled The Man. The Music. The Show. - around the globe. It features Jackman performing hit songs from his own film career, including The Greatest Showman and Les Miserable, as well as other classics from broadway and cinema.

The 50 year old star is also accompanied by a live orchestra, singers and dancers.

Following his Scottish performances, Jackman is now jetting off to Germany for the next leg of the tour.

He’ll be returning to the UK in the coming months for shows at venues including the Manchester Arena, The Resorts World Arena in Birmingham and the O2 in London.

You can keep up to date with details of the tour on the shows website.