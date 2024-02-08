Hotel Chocolat hosts Chocolate Love Match Event just in time for Valentine's Day
The tasting experience will be running on the following dates at the Aberdeen, Braehead, Edinburgh Ford Kinnaird, Edinburgh Frederick Street, Glasgow Buchanan, Glasgow Fort and Inverness stores:
- Saturday 10th February
- Sunday 11th February
- Friday 16th February
- Saturday 17th February
- Sunday 18th February
Chocolate connoisseurs will take chocolate lovers on a tasting journey through five of the brand’s recipes to reveal the flavour profile that’s right for them.
From unapologetically fruity to decadently dark – Hotel Chocolat has spent 20 years obsessively developing a deep understanding of flavour, individual tastes and preferences. And this unrivalled view on chocolate flavour profiles is the result.
Each guided experience lasts 30 minutes, and the public can book with up to three fellow chocolate lovers to share the chocolate happiness. Tickets are £5 per person and attendees will get to choose a Chocolate Selector of their choice to take with them.
To book, please visit the links here:
- To book tickets for the Aberdeen store, please see here
- To book tickets for the Braehead store, please see here
- To book tickets for the Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird store, please see here
- To book tickets for the Edinburgh Frederick Street, please see here
- To book tickets for the Glasgow Buchanan store, please see here
- To book tickets for the Glasgow Fort store, please see here
- To book tickets for the Inverness store, please see here