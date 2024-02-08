Hotel Chocolat hosts Chocolate Love Match Event just in time for Valentine's Day

The tasting experience will be running on the following dates at the Aberdeen, Braehead, Edinburgh Ford Kinnaird, Edinburgh Frederick Street, Glasgow Buchanan, Glasgow Fort and Inverness stores:

Saturday 10th February

Sunday 11th February

Friday 16th February

Saturday 17th February

Sunday 18th February

Chocolate connoisseurs will take chocolate lovers on a tasting journey through five of the brand’s recipes to reveal the flavour profile that’s right for them.

Hotel Chocolat Chocolate Love Match event.

From unapologetically fruity to decadently dark – Hotel Chocolat has spent 20 years obsessively developing a deep understanding of flavour, individual tastes and preferences. And this unrivalled view on chocolate flavour profiles is the result.

Each guided experience lasts 30 minutes, and the public can book with up to three fellow chocolate lovers to share the chocolate happiness. Tickets are £5 per person and attendees will get to choose a Chocolate Selector of their choice to take with them.

