Hope: An evening of storytelling in central Glasgow, hosted by MSF
Telling stories is one of our most ancient and powerful forms of expression. Join us for an evening of storytelling on Tuesday, July 15 in ‘The Venue’ at Òran Mór, top of Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX. Our storytellers are MSF staff who, reflecting on the theme of ‘hope’ in its many forms, will share a short story about an experience that has made a lasting impact on them whilst working with MSF. We warmly welcome you to register to attend this evening of unique, vivid and ultimately uplifting stories told by the people at the heart of our projects.
Speakers:
- Dr Sally Pearson, worked as an MSF doctor in Democratic Republic of Congo
- Dr Pauline Lynch, worked as an MSF doctor in Afghanistan
- Dr Prudence Jarrett, worked as an MSF doctor in Central African Republic
- Patrick Sharkey, worked as an MSF water and sanitation specialist in Syria
Event details
- Date: Tuesday, July 15
- Time: Doors open at 6.30 pm and the event runs from 7 pm to 9 pm with a short interval
- Location: ‘The Venue’ at Òran Mór, top of Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX (street entrance to ‘The Venue’ is at the corner of Byres Road and Great Western Road)
- RSVP: Please register by filling in this form: Register here. Deadline to register is July 7.
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us.