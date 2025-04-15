Hop into a last-minute Easter Escape this weekend with Largo Leisure Holidays

Largo Leisure Holidays are offering limited last-minute availability across their six stunning holiday parks in Scotland for Easter weekend, with breaks from just £26 per person per night.

With spring in full bloom, guests can choose from a range of unique stays across Largo Leisure’s stunning parks in Scotland, from luxury lodges with hot tubs to cosy glamping pods and family-friendly caravans. Whether it’s exploring scenic coastal paths, indulging in Easter egg hunts, or simply unwinding by the fire, there's something for everyone.