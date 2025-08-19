Hong Kong on show at Edinburgh Festival Fringe for third year running

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the biggest melting pot of international theatre, music, dance and comedy in the world, and this year marks Hong Kong's third year bringing the Hong Kong Soul Showcase to Edinburgh. With three shows spanning dance and music, each performance puts the artistic excellence of Hong Kong front and centre on the world stage. We spoke to producer Sky Sum about the programme.

1. What has been the history of the Hong Kong Soul programme and how has the programme evolved over the last few years?

Hong Kong Soul began as a platform in 2023 to showcase the city’s vibrant artistic spirit on the international stage, blending Hong Kong vibes with contemporary creativity. Over the years, the programme has evolved from a small collective of performers to a multidisciplinary showcase featuring dance, music, theatre and street arts. Each year, we’ve expanded the diversity of voices and forms, reflecting not just Hong Kong’s culture, but its dynamism and resilience in a global context.

2. What kind of support do you get to make the programme possible?

Wan Xing, Eleanor Dunsdon and Gregor Black star in Waves of Tradition: A New Horizon in Scottish-Chinese Music as part of the Hong Kong Soul Showcase

This programme is made possible through a combination of institutional, community, and industry support. We have support from Hong Kong Arts Development Council, Economic and Trade Office, London for individual programmes, cultural organisations, sponsors, and creative partners who share our vision of promoting Hong Kong talents globally. In addition, the artists themselves are at the heart of this support system as their dedication, passion, and collaborative energy drive the programmes forward.

3. Why do you choose the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to make work? Why is it an important festival?

The Edinburgh Fringe is the world’s largest arts festival and an unparalleled meeting point for creativity. It’s a place where boundaries blur, where experimentation thrives, and where global audiences come to discover something new. For Hong Kong artists, it offers a unique chance to present our work on an international stage, engage with diverse audiences, and join a dialogue that celebrates artistic freedom and innovation. It’s not just about visibility—it’s about cultural exchange and connection.

4. What sets work from Hong Kong apart from the rest of the world?

Yat Po Singers bring Rock Hard - A Theatrical A Cappella Adventure as part of the Hong Kong Soul Showcase

Hong Kong is a city of contrasts: where East meets West, tradition meets innovation, and local meets global. Our work reflects that complexity: it carries deep cultural roots, yet embraces contemporary ideas with fearless creativity. Hong Kong artists are known for their adaptability, bold storytelling, and ability to merge disciplines in unexpected ways. That blend of tradition and modernity gives our work a distinctive voice on the world stage.

5. What are your ambitions for future years?

Our ambition is to make Hong Kong Soul a sustainable and internationally recognized platform for cultural exchange. We aim to bring even more diverse artists and foster collaborations between Hong Kong and global creatives. Beyond performances, we are also expanding opportunities for arts practitioners through initiatives like the Fringe Connect Fellowship, which we introduced this year. This allows emerging arts producers, artists and stage practitioners to engage, learn, and build international networks at the Fringe. Looking ahead, we want to continue developing these pathways, strengthening both the artistic and professional ecosystems and expanding the Platform to more cities, and global partnerships, ensuring that the soul of Hong Kong resonates far and wide for years to come.

This year's Hong Kong Soul Showcase shows include:

Waves of Tradition: A New Horizon in Scottish-Chinese Music by Wan Xing, Eleanor Dunsdon, Gregor Black at Theatre 2 at theSpace @ Surgeon’s Hall, 19 - 23 Aug 2025, 18.00