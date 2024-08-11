Holy Sh*t Improv Arrives in Edinburgh Fringe for the First Time

After performing more than 100 shows for 10,000+ audience members in Los Angeles and hundreds more worldwide, Holy Sh*t Improv is finally coming to Edinburgh Fringe 2024!

Fast, funny, silly and smart, and as consistently hilarious as any written show, audiences can’t believe Holy Sh*t Improv is an entirely improvised hour.

The hysterically funny ensemble of improv players include Casey Feigh (Comedy Bang Bang, What We Do in the Shadows), Hillary Anne Matthews (Modern Family, Ghosts), Ali Ghandour (The Goldbergs), Dave Theune (The Big Bang Theory) and Suzi Barrett (Drunk History).

Holy Sh*t Improv’s founder Casey Feigh says, “I’ve hand selected this cast of world-class improvisers. Collectively, the ensemble has over 100 years experience performing and teaching improv. We all work in film and television but we keep coming back to perform live because of the joy and freedom we find in improv. It’s addictive in the best way - and our audiences get hooked, too!

“We do a different type of long-form improv to what people may have seen before. We start with nothing and build the entire show around one word or premise suggested by the audience. I strongly believe we’re the best improv show in the US right now which is why I’m so excited to show Edinburgh crowds what we can do!”

Holy Sh*t Improv plays at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (Dram) for 11 nights only at the Edinburgh Fringe this August. Advance tickets (from £12.50) are available to book here.

Holy Sh*t Improv started in July 2021 when Los Angeles was still in the throes of Covid lockdowns. Stand-ups had been performing for over a year in outdoor spaces and via zoom but there was no outlet for improvisers.

Casey Feigh wasn’t the only performer missing improv so he started putting on shows in a dive bar with a small stage and audiences flocked to it.

Now, with over 100 shows on their patreon, Holy Sh*t Improv perform regularly across LA venues including UCB, Dynasty Typewriter and The Elysian to sold out houses. Holy Sh*t Improv also tour across the US and recently played sold out shows in London, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

In February 2024 Casey performed at The Edinburgh International Improv Festival and knew he had to return with his best ensemble for the Edinburgh Fringe.