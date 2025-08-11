History made accessible: The Real Mary King’s Close launches first-ever sign language tours ahead of Edinburgh Deaf Festival

One of Edinburgh’s most iconic attractions is making its own history by launching digital sign language tours for the first time. The Real Mary King’s Close will offer tours in British Sign Language (BSL) and International Sign Language (IS) using a multimedia app, launching to coincide with Edinburgh Deaf Festival which begins on August 8th.

The milestone is a significant step in The Real Mary King’s Close’s commitment to making history immersive and more accessible than ever to anyone wanting to step back in time into the fascinating world of 17th-century Edinburgh.

Developed in close collaboration with Deaf Action, the translation is delivered digitally by a storyteller portraying Alexander Blackwood - the founder of the world’s first deaf church and deaf organisation in 1830, whose early meetings were held at nearby Lady Stair’s Close - a stone’s throw away from Mary King’s Close in Edinburgh. The historical connection helps root the experience in the city’s wider cultural and deaf heritage.

From initial scripting to on-screen performances, every aspect of the project has been shaped with deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences in mind. The result is a fully accessible and engaging guest experience, allowing more people to step into the streets and understand the stories hidden beneath the Royal Mile.

A visitor using The Real Mary King's Close BSL Guide during a tour

Paul Nixon, general manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said: “We want everyone to feel the thrill of stepping into Edinburgh’s hidden past. These new BSL and IS options are more than just a translation - they’re a meaningful extension of our storytelling, built in partnership with the deaf community.

“Reprising the Alexander Blackwood character adds an extra dimension to the tours, allowing our guests to connect not only with the history of the Close, but with a pivotal figure in deaf heritage, rooted in Edinburgh. His story belongs here and we’re proud to honour it in a way that makes our experience more accessible, more immersive and more representative of all who shaped this city’s past.”

The idea for these new sign language tours came directly from The Real Mary King’s Close team, who used the expert guidance of Deaf Action to ensure the needs of deaf guests were met. From scripting to filming, every stage was thoughtfully designed to ensure deaf and hard of hearing guests can fully engage with the stories.

Richard MacQueen, commercial manager at Deaf Action, said: “As the world’s oldest deaf charity, established in 1835, Deaf Action is proud to partner with The Real Mary King’s Close to make this iconic Edinburgh attraction accessible in both British Sign Language and International Sign.

A visitor using The Real Mary King's Close BSL Guide on a tour

“With such a strong shared connection to the city’s history, it’s fitting that two organisations with deep roots in Edinburgh are working together to break down barriers. We applaud The Real Mary King’s Close for taking meaningful steps to ensure deaf residents and visitors can fully experience the fascinating stories hidden beneath the Royal Mile.”

The Close invites the public to experience this new offering and celebrate the launch during the Edinburgh Deaf Festival, which highlights deaf culture, language and creativity.

Guests can access the new tours from The Real Mary King’s Close free language guide app, which also features translations in 11 other languages.