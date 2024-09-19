Historic Theatre Royal Dumfries launches gripping audio drama

'Wreckages of Trust' brings 1970s drama to life in innovative format

Theatre Royal Dumfries, Scotland's oldest working theatre, has launched 'Wreckages of Trust', a new audio drama production now available online. This gripping play, set against the backdrop of the 1970s property market, offers theatre enthusiasts a chance to experience the magic of live performance from the comfort of their homes.

Written by local playwright Clive Williams, 'Wreckages of Trust' follows Leon, a young apprentice bricklayer who enters a risky business venture with Jamie, a wealthy homeowner. Jamie abandons the partnership when the property market collapses, leaving Leon to face the consequences.

The story explores themes of ambition, betrayal, and personal reckoning as Leon navigates the fallout and a complex relationship with Sue, a neighbour who re-enters his life years later.

The Guild of Players, Theatre Royal's resident company, brings Williams' work to life with a talented cast including Clive Williams, Owen Kennedy, Eilidh Strachan, Chris Belford, Anne Aldridge, Andrea Medd, and Barbara Lindsay. Recorded live at the historic venue, the audio production captures the rich acoustics and atmosphere of the theatre, enhancing the story's emotional depth.

"I'd like to thank the cast of actors from the Guild of Players for getting the play 'up on its feet'," said Williams. He also thanked Chris Belford for suggesting the radio play format and assembling the original cast.

The launch of this audio play demonstrates Theatre Royal Dumfries's commitment to bringing powerful, thought-provoking performances to life while embracing new ways to reach audiences. Established in 1792, Theatre Royal is the oldest continuously operating theatre in Scotland and continues to be a hub for the arts in the heart of Dumfries.

Theatre enthusiasts can access 'Wreckages of Trust' through the Theatre Royal Plus website