Hip-Hop world champions, Wanted Posse, boogaloo their way to Underbelly for Edinburgh Fringe
One of hip-hop's most influential and inspirational dance groups, famed for their France's Got Talent appearances and award winning international performances with A-list music stars, Wanted Posse are bringing a tantalising taste of the Prohibition Era to the Fringe.
Based on the theme of the forbidden, Dance N'Speak Easy promises to transport audiences to an electrifying alternate universe where Charleston footsteps and jitterbug beats meet freestyle hip-hop in a 1920s New York speakeasy.
Choreographer Njagui Hagbé is so excited about the show's Fringe debut that she herself has decided to take part, she said: "This year, Hip-Hop will debut at the Olympic Games in its most exciting form - Breaking, it will touch people all over the world and on this special occasion I’ve decided to be back on stage for the 10 first dates at the Fringe."
There may be Gangsters and Molls galore in this speakeasy, but choreographer Njagui Hagbé, aka Hagson, that has turned these Godfather style henchmen into swaggering Gatsby like gods.
She continues: " [When] we were selected for the final of France’s Got Talent, [we] presented Prohibition. The reception was so enthusiastic that we decided to create a whole show based on the same idea: the forbidden. Dance N'Speak Easy is a theatrical choreographic project, based on the themes of otherness and freedom, as seen through the eyes of the Prohibition years. We wanted to go back to these troubled years and draw parallels between the prohibitions of that period and our current situation. Our demand is clear: we want to defend our right to dance."
Set to be a wonderful introduction to the world of dance for all the family, Wanted Posse’s routines explore the incredible influence that melting-pot New York has had on modern music and dance. From the rhythms of Latin America, to the influence of Italian style and attitude, to the harmonies of Irish migrants, Dance N’Speak Easy will entrace audiences with new and original takes on many of their favourite tropes.
Dance N'Speak Easy will be on at McEwan Hall,Underbelly, Bristo Square, 1st – 26th August at 3:25pm daily, tickets from £11.50
