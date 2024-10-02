Here are the stars nominated for this year's BAFTA Scotland awards

Gala ceremony will return to Glasgow this month

Richard Gadd, creator of Baby Reindeer, celebrates his gong success as he attends the Governor's Gala for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images | Getty Images

Baby Reindeer, Tilda Swinton, David Tennant, Ashley Storrie and Shirley Henderson will be in the running for BAFTA Scotland honours when the gala ceremony returns to Glasgow this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Doors Down stars Elaine C Smith and Doon MacKichan, Annika star Nicola Walker and The Crown star Khalid Abdalla are also in contention, along with Adura Onashile's debut feature Girl and the drama series Shetland and Float.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New comedy drama Dinosaur, which Ashley Storrie stars in and wrote with Matilda Curtis, is leading the race for honours with four nominations.

Andrew Cumming’s debut feature film Out of Darkness, a horror filmed in Wester Ross which is set 45,000 years ago, has landed three nominations, including the performances of stars Kit Young and Sofia Oakley-Green.

Actors Lorn Macdonald and Stephen McMillan are also up for best film actor for The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and The Lesson, while Tilda Swinton and Shirley Henderson are in contention for The Eternal Daughter and The Trouble With Jessica.

Baby Reindeer’s creator and star Richard Gadd will be competing for the best TV actor prize with Khalid Abdalla for The Crown, Daniel Portman and Black Mirror and David Tennant for There She Goes.

Ashley Storrie stars as Nina in the comedy drama Dinosaur.

Ashley Storrie is up against Two Doors Down favourites Doon Mackichan and Elaine C Smith, and Annika star Nicola Walker for the best TV actress honour.

Adura Onashile, who wrote and directed the Glasgow-set film Girl, is nominated in the best feature film and fiction director categories.

Nicole Taylor, who adapted David Nicholls’ novel One Day for the hit Netflix series, is up against Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer, and Ashley Storrie and Matilda Curtis for Dinosaur in the best film and TV writer category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: “Our nominations this year reflect the incredible output and creativity that is possible with support for, and investment in, the Scottish screen industries, and the individuals whose craft and stories resonated with audiences in Scotland and around the world this past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From first-time nominees to much-loved screen talent, it is so encouraging to see such a diverse range of nominees celebrated.”