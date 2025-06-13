Heading to Eden Festival this weekend? Here's 10 top tips to arrive safe and sound

As the 2025 festival season continues, The Motor Ombudsman is encouraging Eden Festival-goers to plan ahead and take simple steps to avoid motoring mishaps on the road to Scotland’s most eclectic and colourful festival.

Tucked away in the rolling hills of Raehills Meadows, Eden Festival promises four days of music, creativity, and community – but getting there can be a journey in itself. Remote country roads, unpredictable weather, and limited mobile signal can all create challenges, especially for those driving from afar or unfamiliar with the area.

Each year, festival car parks see a rise in common issues like flat batteries, fuel problems, lost keys and cars getting stuck in the mud. And when hundreds of vehicles are arriving and leaving around the same time, even small problems can turn into big delays.

That’s why The Motor Ombudsman has released the Second Edition of its #SafeandSound guide – offering practical, festival-ready advice to help motorists arrive ready for the weekend and get home again without a hitch.

Research from The Motor Ombudsman found that 68% of Brits don’t have an emergency fund for car repairs, and over a third have faced repair bills of up to £500 in the past year – a costly surprise after a weekend of festival spending.

Bill Fennell, Chief Ombudsman and Managing Director of The Motor Ombudsman, said: “Festivals should be memorable for the music, not for motoring misery, and a little preparation goes a long way when it comes to safety. That’s why we’re sharing top tips to help drivers hit the road with confidence and stay safe, as everyone has a part to play in keeping the roads safe. After all, what starts as a missed oil-top up or an underinflated tyre can quickly spiral into a costly breakdown – and unexpected bills would be even more unwelcome after a weekend of festival spending.”

Festivalgoers bringing larger setups – like campervans, trailers or roof boxes – should also be aware of added safety responsibilities, from weight limits to proper packing.

Jessica Williams, Head of Vocational Policy at the DVSA, added: “Festivalgoers who are planning to tow a trailer, or caravan to a festival this summer need to make sure their vehicle and towing equipment are safe and legal. Always check that the towing weight is within the vehicle’s limit, the tow bar is securely fitted, lights and brakes are working correctly, and tyres are in good condition, especially if the trailer has been sat for any length of time."

The Motor Ombudsman’s Top 10 Tips for Eden Festival Travel