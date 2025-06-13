Heading to Eden Festival this weekend? Here's 10 top tips to arrive safe and sound
Tucked away in the rolling hills of Raehills Meadows, Eden Festival promises four days of music, creativity, and community – but getting there can be a journey in itself. Remote country roads, unpredictable weather, and limited mobile signal can all create challenges, especially for those driving from afar or unfamiliar with the area.
Each year, festival car parks see a rise in common issues like flat batteries, fuel problems, lost keys and cars getting stuck in the mud. And when hundreds of vehicles are arriving and leaving around the same time, even small problems can turn into big delays.
That’s why The Motor Ombudsman has released the Second Edition of its #SafeandSound guide – offering practical, festival-ready advice to help motorists arrive ready for the weekend and get home again without a hitch.
Research from The Motor Ombudsman found that 68% of Brits don’t have an emergency fund for car repairs, and over a third have faced repair bills of up to £500 in the past year – a costly surprise after a weekend of festival spending.
Bill Fennell, Chief Ombudsman and Managing Director of The Motor Ombudsman, said: “Festivals should be memorable for the music, not for motoring misery, and a little preparation goes a long way when it comes to safety. That’s why we’re sharing top tips to help drivers hit the road with confidence and stay safe, as everyone has a part to play in keeping the roads safe. After all, what starts as a missed oil-top up or an underinflated tyre can quickly spiral into a costly breakdown – and unexpected bills would be even more unwelcome after a weekend of festival spending.”
Festivalgoers bringing larger setups – like campervans, trailers or roof boxes – should also be aware of added safety responsibilities, from weight limits to proper packing.
Jessica Williams, Head of Vocational Policy at the DVSA, added: “Festivalgoers who are planning to tow a trailer, or caravan to a festival this summer need to make sure their vehicle and towing equipment are safe and legal. Always check that the towing weight is within the vehicle’s limit, the tow bar is securely fitted, lights and brakes are working correctly, and tyres are in good condition, especially if the trailer has been sat for any length of time."
The Motor Ombudsman’s Top 10 Tips for Eden Festival Travel
- Check, check and check again: Make sure your vehicle is fully roadworthy before leaving. That means checking tyres, oil, coolant, lights, and windscreen wipers.
- Stay replenished and refreshed: Pack plenty of water and snacks (non-alcoholic) for the trip. Queues, diversions, and delays are common – especially near festival grounds. Staying hydrated and alert behind the wheel is crucial, especially after a long drive.
- Know the road ahead: Don’t rely solely on mobile signal. Download offline maps and carry hard copies of any event tickets, parking passes, and confirmation emails – in case poor reception leaves you in the dark.
- Document your trip: Keep physical and digital copies of your driving licence, insurance, MOT, and breakdown cover in the car. It’s also a good idea to share your route with a friend or family member for added safety.
- Picture your parking: Festival parking fields can be sprawling and chaotic. Snap a photo of your car and surrounding landmarks to help you find it later – especially after dark or after a long day on your feet.
- Power is everything: From digital tickets to emergency calls, a charged phone is a lifeline. Bring power banks, cables, and car chargers. For electric vehicle (EV) drivers, plan charging stops in advance and check if on-site facilities are available.
- Stow and tow safely: Whether you're packing heavy camping gear or using a trailer or roof box, make sure everything is secured properly and doesn't exceed your vehicle’s weight limit. Unsecured items can shift and cause accidents – or damage your car.
- Get full clarity: Before setting off, clean your windows, lights, and number plates to ensure maximum visibility and legal compliance. Dirt and mud from festival sites can quickly turn into safety hazards.
- Don’t be a stick in the mud: Festival fields and rain are a notorious mix. Bring wellies or waterproof shoes and a spare pair to avoid dragging mud into your car. Muddy pedals can become dangerously slippery. Also pack some cardboard to put under the wheels for added traction in boggy car parks.
- Security is paramount: Lock all doors and windows, remove valuables or hide them from sight, and don’t leave anything on display. Opportunistic thefts are more common in crowded or poorly lit areas.