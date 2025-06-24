Harley Heaven – exclusive clearance auction in Edinburgh this weekend

This will be the first of its kind auction event at the Harley-Davidson Edinburgh Dealership, 6 Cultins Rd, Edinburgh, EH11 4DG.

This isn’t just any auction, every Lot will come directly from the Harley-Davidson shop and bidding is open to the public. And with plenty of action throughout the day, a food van will be on-site, serving up tasty bites to keep everyone fuelled and ready to bid.

With over 500 lots going under the hammer, attendees and registered bidders can expect a diverse range of Harley-Davidson assets. Featuring iconic bikes, there will be a Harley-Davidson Street BOB 114 (2024), various models of the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic, and a variety of Kawasaki motorcycles.

Not only does this clearance auction offer bidders an impressive choice of motorcycles, but it also boasts an extensive collection of over 200 Lots in merchandise including clothing and riding gear as well as more than 150 Lots of genuine Harley-Davidson parts, helmets, and various fixtures and fittings from the store. Everything must go.

This will also be the last chance Harley-Davidson fanatics can get their hands on Edinburgh Harley-Davidson specific merchandise such as patches, poker chips, and enamel pins.

Viewing days take place at the Edinburgh Harley-Davidson Dealership on Wednesday-Friday, (25-27 June) 10am – 4pm.

For enquiries or for more information about the auction event on the 28 June, contact Wilsons Auctions Newcastle on 0191 410 4243 or via email [email protected].

View Edinburgh Harley Davidson Clearance Auction HERE

Wilsons Auctions is a family-owned business that has grown to become the largest independent auction company in the UK and Ireland. With an annual hammer total in excess of £620 million, the company manages over 3,200 auctions annually across 19 sites in England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The company offers every category of asset from cars and vans, plant and machinery to global property and general goods. It also has the expertise to deal with more luxurious goods including planes, yachts, gold bars, supercars, designer goods, prestigious watches and the list goes on.

