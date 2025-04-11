Guide to Scotland’s best Easter experiences

With Easter just around the corner and spring in full swing, it’s the perfect excuse to make the most of the longer and brighter days. Whether you’re planning some family fun over the holidays or fancy a last-minute weekend away, Scotland’s got you covered from coastal adventures to exceptional places to eat with a view.

Best Scenic Springtime Escapes

Duisdale’s Dark Skye Package, Isle of Skye

For those looking for a peaceful retreat, Duisdale’s Dark Skye package is a dreamy way to embrace Scotland’s dramatic spring landscapes. Enjoy cosy fireside evenings, long scenic walks, and a private hot tub session under Skye’s famous dark skies for the perfect mix of relaxation, natural beauty, and indulgence.

Duisdale

How to Book: Duisdale Dark Skye

Skeabost’s Misty Isle Package, Isle of Skye

For an intimate, romantic spring break, Skeabost’s Misty Isle package combines Highland charm with luxurious touches. A tranquil escape for couples or solo travellers seeking quiet luxury, guests are welcomed with a Misty Isle gin before settling into a cosy room, enjoying scenic views, and winding down in the hot tub.

How to Book: Skeabost Misty Isle

Best Hidden Gems for Easter Dinner

Divino Enoteca, Edinburgh

Tucked away in Edinburgh’s Old Town, Divino Enoteca is an intimate Italian restaurant with one of the best wine lists in Scotland, perfect for an Easter meal with a touch of luxury. Chef Andrea Calistro’s April tasting menu features comforting yet refined dishes, from merlot-braised beef cheek to traditional Roman carbonara.

How to Book: Divino Enoteca

Haar, St Andrews

For seafood lovers, Haar offers a menu packed with the freshest seasonal catch, celebrating Scotland’s coastal bounty. The relaxed setting and emphasis on local produce make it a must-visit this Easter.

How to Book: Haar

The Grahamston, Glasgow

With inventive dishes like sriracha prawns and miso apple cheesecake, the stylish, centrally located restaurant The Grahamston offers an Easter dining experience that blends classic Scottish flavours with modern twists and an eclectic menu.

How to Book: The Grahamston

1635 at Knipoch House, Oban

For a refined, six-course Easter feast, 1635 at Knipoch House offers a menu celebrating Scotland’s seasonal ingredients, led by Chef Andrew Engledow, in Scotland’s gateway to the isles.

How to Book: 1635 at Knipoch House

Dean Banks at The Pompadour

For an unforgettable Easter meal, Dean Banks at The Pompadour delivers a multi-course tasting experience that highlights Scotland’s best seasonal ingredients. Expect vibrant flavours, innovative techniques, and a setting overlooking Edinburgh castle that feels truly special at springtime.

How to Book: Dean Banks at The Pompadour

Best Family Easter Activities

Old Course Hotel, St Andrews

With kids staying free this April, Old Course Hotel is the ultimate family-friendly Easter retreat. Miniature robes and slippers, a chocolate surprise from the Easter Bunny, and an exciting lineup of activities - from scavenger hunts to Easter egg painting - make it a dream for little ones. Meanwhile, parents can unwind with a drink at Swilcan Loft Bar or enjoy a scenic stroll on the beach.

Additionally, Old Course Hotel is offering a ‘Dine On Us’ package, with complimentary dinner for guests (up to £55pp) at either The Conservatory or Hams Hame, along with a full Scottish breakfast and access to its gym, pool, hot tub and sauna.

Why Go? Perfect for an action-packed yet relaxing Easter escape by the sea.

How to Book: Old Course Hotel Easter Stay

Hard Rock Cafe, Edinburgh

Easter dining just got easier – kids eat free at Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh this school holiday. fun, At the fun family-friendly spot where kids are catered for in style, expect big flavours, a laid-back atmosphere, and plenty of classic American-style favourites.