Guide dog puppies dive into training at SEA LIFE Loch Lomond

Four puppies in training to become guide dogs have been learning how to make a splash in the world thanks to SEA LIFE Loch Lomond.

Together with their volunteer Puppy Raisers, the dogs - Honey, Wynnie, Massey and Robin - enjoyed their very own 'school trip' to the attraction where they were taught how to navigate a host of different environments and social settings.All of the pups are at a critical stage in their development where gaining experience of new sights, sounds and smells helps them to build resilience and develop into confident guide dogs of the future.

Exploring SEA LIFE Loch Lomond enabled the future life changers to encounter a range of different environments all on one site, from darker and lighter lit areas, to various types of walkways and surfaces, as well as busy and more enclosed spaces.

The day out for the four-legged friends was part of a unique collaboration between SEA LIFE and The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association. The programme has already seen similar puppy training visits at SEA LIFE centres in England.Puppy Development Advisor for Guide Dogs, Erin McArthur said: “We’re really grateful to SEA LIFE in Loch Lomond for allowing our guide dog puppies to visit.

“It’s so important that the dogs are exposed to a wide variety of situations and environments - that way they grow into calm and confident guide dogs and learn how to behave in different settings.

“SEA LIFE is the perfect location for this, having so many different areas they can explore, all of which offer something unique, and such diverse marine life. Our pups and volunteers had a brilliant day.”

General Manager at SEA LIFE Loch Lomond, Kathryn Adam, added: “It’s been a huge pleasure to welcome these gorgeous puppies and their dedicated Puppy Raisers to SEA LIFE Loch Lomond.

“It's been fascinating too, to see how the dogs learn so quickly and interact with the brilliant marine creatures we have here.“We’re hugely proud to be able to support The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association in this way. We can’t wait to see these pups grow into fully-fledged guide dogs who, thanks to their brilliant training, can truly change a person’s life forever.”