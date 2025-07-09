Grind's Pink Fridge is Coming to your city - Free Iced Coffee from Cult Coffee Brand!
Locals will be treated to thousands of free iced coffees, freshly chilled and ready to beat the summer heat. Plus, the first 50 visitors to the fridge will get a limited-edition Grind “On a Coffee Run” baseball cap.
Grind’s canned iced coffee range is inspired by their best-selling café favourites, like Iced Flat White, Caramel Latte, and Oat Vanilla Latte, all made with speciality-grade coffee. Think barista-style flavour, ready to go.
Upcoming dates:
10th July, Manchester - New Cathedral Street
12th July, Edinburgh - 30 Meadow Place Road
14th July, Brighton - Church Road
16th July, Bath - The Podium, Northgate Street
21st July, Bristol - Cabot Circus
23rd July, Cardiff - Capitol