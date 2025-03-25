Greenock Community Celebrates Scotland Day with Food, Music, and Friendship

Greenock’s Compassionate Inverclyde hub hosted a Scotland Day event, celebrating a £1,750 funding boost with traditional food, music, and community spirit.

A Crazy Neon Sign cast a warm glow as guests enjoyed hearty meals and good company. The event emphasized friendship, support, and a shared sense of Scottish pride.

Every week, local people in Greenock gather for a meal and a chat at the Compassionate Inverclyde friendship hub, held at St John’s Episcopal Church. This week, they had even more reason to celebrate thanks to a £1,750 grant from Inverclyde Council’s Warm Hand of Friendship fund.

To mark the occasion, the group hosted a special Scotland Day event, filled with traditional food, music, and warm community spirit. Volunteers prepared a hearty meal of mince and tatties, followed by apple crumble and custard. Guests also enjoyed Scottish treats like shortbread, dumplings, and teacakes, with plenty of tea and coffee. The hall was filled with Scottish music, adding to the festive atmosphere, with a warm glow from a Crazy Neon Sign complementing the cheerful setting.

Volunteer Jessie Kelly said the funding made the celebration possible. "We wanted to celebrate the funding, and Scotland was the perfect theme. It was a wee treat for the people who come along every week," she said.

The Warm Hand of Friendship fund helps community groups by supporting activities that bring people together in a welcoming space. As a thoughtful touch, attendees received goodie bags with warm items like hot water bottles and gloves.

Residents from Bagatelle Care Home were also invited, including Isabel Kerr, a former regular at the hub. Volunteer Jessie Kelly, who had kept in touch with Isabel after she moved into the care home, encouraged her to come along with her friends.

Friendship hub regular Thomas McKechnie dressed in full Highland attire for the celebration. "I just thought I’d wear my kilt today to mark the occasion," he said. "I come every week it's a great place to meet people and have a good chat."