Gravity Beer Festival celebrates partnership of creativity with Summerhall Arts

Gravity Beer Festival, one of Scotland’s most anticipated craft beer events, has launched its 2025 event with a renewed commitment to creativity, independent brewing and the artistry of beer-making.

This year, Gravity is proud to deepen its partnership with Summerhall Arts, Edinburgh’s vibrant cultural hub, as it returns to the Dissection Room of Summerhall on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th September.

Held on the grounds of Summerhall since its launch in 2023, Gravity 2025 will spotlight the cutting-edge of craft in beer-making from across the UK and beyond. Welcoming 14 of the UK’s best craft breweries and cider maker; festivalgoers will be able to explore and enjoy a curated line-up of exceptional beers, experimental brews, and exclusive festival-only pours.

The connection between Gravity Beer Festival and Summerhall goes beyond the festival dates. The newly appointed Summerhall Arts was set up to support the arts and authentic craft, and Gravity Beer Festival is an integral part of that. Barney’s Beer, the team behind Gravity, have their year-round home at the historic Summerhall Brewery which was first established on the site in 1705. It is this setting and cultural influence that is the inspiration behind Gravity Beer Festival.

Acrobats Eric and Zinnia defy gravity at Barney's Beer to announce Gravity Beer Festival 2025.

Andrew Barnett, aka Barney, Founder, Gravity Beer Festival said: “Gravity has always been about more than just beer. It’s about craft in every sense of the word. By partnering with Summerhall, Gravity is creating an event that feels as much like a cultural happening as it does a celebration of craft beer.

"The partnership reflects our shared belief in supporting independent makers and providing a platform for boundary breaking ideas. We’re thrilled to strengthen that collaboration with Summerhall Arts this year, a space that shares our ethos of innovation, creativity, and independent spirit.”

Sam Gough, Chief Executive of Summerhall Arts added: “At Summerhall Arts, we’re passionate about championing artisanal craft and authentic makers, so we’re thrilled to welcome Gravity Beer Festival back this year. Founded by our long-time collaborators and neighbours at Barney’s Beer, the festival reflects a shared spirit of creativity and community. It’s set to be a vibrant celebration right here on our doorstep.”

Gravity Beer Festival will take place on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th September. Tickets cost £39.50 and cover beer and events during your selected session - no tokens, just drinks!