Genesis Glasgow brings a touch of Korean luxury motoring to Glasgow

By Karen Parry
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:05 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 14:20 GMT
Interested in going electric? Come and speak to the experts Sunday 8th December, Cameron House Genesis Glasgow is inviting motorists considering a new car and wishing to learn more about driving electric to register for a limited place on their special brand immersion event, Sunday 8th December at the iconic Cameron House Hotel, Glasgow.

Guests attending the exclusive one-day Genesis Test Drive Event at the luxurious Cameron House Hotel will experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and innovative technology as they take the wheel of a Genesis electrified vehicle.

The exclusive event also includes the opportunity for driver and partner to experience a very special afternoon tea in Cameron House.

Genesis Glasgow lead Ross Discombe commented “Genesis prides itself on being the premium brand with a luxury experience, ensuring both the ownership and the actual purchase of the car is as easy and as smooth as possible. Our test drive event will showcase just that, and we look forward to introducing more people to Genesis, demonstrating the award-winning line up of electrified vehicles.”

The Genesis team will be on hand to explain the Genesis difference; a unique ownership experience and can provide insights and answer any questions about the vehicles and features.

Cameron House was awarded 5th best hotel in the UK by Condé Nast Traveler, US Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards and ranked 16th best resort in the world in Europe category by Condé Nast Traveler UK Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards.

The iconic hotel is set against a stunning backdrop that comprises the shores of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park,

To secure your test drive, book via the link below

https://cloud.your.uk.genesis.com/GlasgowTestDriveUK

