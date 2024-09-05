Indepen-dance is an award-winning inclusive dance company for disabled and non-disabled people to enjoy, express and fulfil their potential through dance. Video by John Devlin / The Scotsman

Produced by Indepen-dance, Gathered Together 2024, Scotland’s only Inclusive Dance Festival opens on Wednesday 4 September and runs until Saturday 7 September at Glasgow’s Tramway. It brings together a diverse array of inclusive dance companies and artists through rich presentations of performances and workshops from New Zealand, South Korea, Columbia, England, Scotland, Spain, Japan, Australia and Sweden. Hosted at Tramway, the venue holds a special place in the history of Indepen-dance with over 25 years of its work being presented on all its stages. All performances will be BSL Interpreted and Audio Described. The festival culminates with a special Cèilidh. Expect popular country dances with the top-class cèilidh band Point Five 'calling' the dances.