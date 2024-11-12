Gary: Tank Commander star says new Scottish sitcom role is 'closest I have played to myself'

Gary: Tank Commander star will play a struggling actor in the new father-and-son comedy

Greg McHugh and Gregor Fisher star as Richard and Ken in the new BBC Scotland sitcom Only Child. Picture: Jamie Simpson | BBC/BBC Scotland/Happy Tramp North

Scottish comedy favourite Greg McHugh has revealed his latest role is the closest he has come to playing himself on screen.

The star of Gary: Tank Commander, Fresh Meat and The A Word appears opposite Rab C Nesbitt star Gregor Fisher in the new father-and-son sitcom Only Child, which will premiere on the BBC Scotland channel on 21 November.

However his character Richard is a struggling actor who is best known for a minor role in the fictional daytime TV drama Inspector Manners.

Despite describing his character as "manipulative" and "a bit annoying," McHugh has revealed was able to relate to Richard, whose life is turned upside down when he finds himself looking after his father Ken for the first time.

Only Child is the first sitcom series created by writer Bryce Hart, whose show was partly based on his relationship with his own parents.

Mr McHugh said: "I think this is probably the closest I have played to myself in terms of a character. I sometimes find him a bit annoying. Although, people might say that about me who know me.

"So, I can relate to Richard a lot. Obviously, I'm an actor for a living…I understand the ups and downs.

"I also understand the reality of coping with slightly older parents, who I'm very lucky to still have, but who are also maddening."

Mr McHugh, who had a minor role in one series of Rab C Nesbitt in 2010, previously played a hospital visitor in a 2002 episode of Still Game and also appeared in the pilot for the hit sitcom Two Doors Down.

He won acclaim for his role as Teddy in the second and third series of BBC Scotland's award-winning dark comedy thriller Guilt.

Mr McHugh added: "The relationship between Ken and Richard is complex. Richard loves Ken, Ken loves Richard but like all families, they don't get on all the time. And in fact, the more time they spend together, the less they tend to get on. And it's just kind of like every family really, or many families, in that respect.

"Richard is an actor whose career isn't going terribly well…there's no reflection on me personally about this! And he goes and moves back in with his dad.

"He's not working very much and his mum has died a year before, so he goes back to see his dad to kind of help him adjust to life as a widower.

"I love the fact that Richard does care about people. I like that element to him, because he does care about people and I think that's important in terms of what he invests in people.

"But, with that, he's also quite irritating. He's actually quite manipulative in what he does.

"He's an actor and he doesn't ever forget that. So actually, he seems lovely, but there's a side to him that's just a bit self-involved. He's an odd one. He seems nice, but actually he's a bit of an idiot."

The opening episode of Only Child sees Richard arrive back in the north-east town of Forres to visit his father for the first time since his mother passed away 12 months previously.