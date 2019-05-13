Frozen the Musical: West End show to hold open auditions for UK actors

Think you've got what it takes to be Anna or Elsa? Now might be your chance.

Hit film Frozen is getting the West End treatment, and a casting call for the musical has been rolled out across the UK.

If you’re an aspiring actor and brilliant singer who dreams of performing in London’s iconic West End, now might be your time to shine.

Which roles are being cast?

The production is in need of performers to fill the roles of all the 2013 Disney film’s main characters. They are also looking for understudies for these roles.

Here are the roles you could audition for:

Elsa

The Queen of Arendelle. She is in possession of magical powers that threaten to upend everything. Auditionees are to be in their 20s and exceptional singers with strong voices.

Anna

The younger sister of Elsa, Anna is optimistic, funny and fearless. The casting website says that her unwavering faith in love is her greatest strength but also her greatest flaw. Casting directors are looking for actresses in their late teens and early 20s. Performers will need a strong voice with a soprano/mix.

Olaf

A kind-hearted snowman created by Elsa’s magic. Made of pure innocence and comedy, the casting call specifies a performer in their 20s who is a great singer.

Kristoff

A human orphan raised by trolls, Kristoff is an ice-cutter who gets swept up in Anna’s mission to help her sister. Best friends with a reindeer, Kristoff is also warm and kind-hearted. Those looking to take on this role are to be in their 20s and be a baritone.

Hans

The prince is described as a real charmer and as handsome as they come. Matching Anna’s wittiness and sense of humour and general outlook on life, no one has connected with her in the same way. Performers are to be in their 20s and a tenor.

Weselton

The Duke is someone who will take any chance he can to get ahead - even if that means throwing someone else under the bus. Jumping on Elsa’s magical incident, he works to spread fear and seeks to discredit the royal family of Arendelle. This performer is ideally to be in their 50s and small in stature - no singing voice specified.

The casting agency has stated that performers of all cultural backgrounds are encouraged to audition for all of the roles.

Where and when are auditions being held?

The open call auditions are taking place in six locations across the UK. Sign in for all of the locations is between 9am and 2pm:

Glasgow, Friday 24 May

Venue: UK Theater School, West Regent Street, G2 1RW

Manchester, Monday 3 June

Venue: Studio 25, Church Street, Manchester, M4 1PE

London, Thursday 6/Friday 7 June

Venue: Old Diorama Arts Centre, 201 Drummond Street, London, NW1 3FE

Birmingham, Monday 10 June

Venue: DanceXchange, 1 Thorp Street, Birmingham, B5 4AU

Cardiff, Thursday 13 June

Venue: The Sherman Theatre, Senghennydd Road, Cardiff, CF24 4YE

Dublin, Friday 14 June

Venue: Dance Ireland, Liberty Corner, Foley Street, Mountjoy, Dublin 1

What do I need to prepare?

You don’t need to submit any details prior to turning up to your audition, as they’ll be taken on the day.

You’ll need to bring sheet music for 16 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song. It’s worth bearing in mind that an accompanist will be present. You should also bring your CV, including a photo of yourself.

What will happen on the day?

When you arrive at the audition, you’ll be given a number and when your number is called you will get your chance to show off your skills. The casting call site states that it might be a long day, so you should be prepared to have to wait, and should bring water and snacks to keep yourself going.

If they cannot see you on that day, for whatever reason, another opportunity to audition will be arranged.

If the casting company wish to see you again, you’ll be contacted by 29 June.

What if I’m abroad?

If you are legally able to work in the UK, you are eligible to audition for the show.

You aren’t required to travel to one of the UK locations for your first round audition - instead you can submit a video recording of your 16 bars and your CV plus picture to auditions@disneytheatrical.co.uk and in the subject state ‘Overseas Submission’.

When does the production start?

According to WhatsOnStage, the show is set to debut at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in autumn 2020.

Keep up to date with all the details of the auditions on the musicals website.