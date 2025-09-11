From the Studio of Susan Crawford

If you think of any famous racehorse since 1960, Susan Crawford has almost certainly captured it on canvas. From Red Rum to Desert Orchid, her brush has immortalised the greatest names in racing.

Based for many years in the Scottish Borders with her husband Jeremy, a highly decorated SAS officer who served during the Iranian Embassy Siege of 1980, Crawford’s work bridges equestrian passion and artistic brilliance. This September’s auction offers a rare glimpse into the artist’s private world with an extraordinary collection of artworks, sketches, prints, and objects from her studio.

Among the highlights is a preparatory sketch of legendary Cheltenham Gold Cup winners Arkle, Best Mate, and Golden Miller. This sketch later became the foundation for a commissioned painting, and the lot also includes a copy of the resulting lithograph.

The studio collection reflects Crawford’s rich sources of inspiration: from a charming carnival horse muse, to classical equestrian reliefs, to works by other renowned artists such as John Skeaping. Crawford’s career has also seen her paint Royal and international commissions, including Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III (as Prince Charles), and The Sultan of Brunei. Many prints, sketches, and personal studio objects will be offered, making this an excellent opportunity for collectors of equestrian and Royal portraiture alike.

Susan Crawford Studio Collection is going on sale at Browns on 18 September (brownsasr.co.uk)

Auction Details

Browns Fine Art & Collectors Auction

Thursday, September 18 | 10am

Browns Auction | The Granary, Wester Fodderlee, Hawick, TD9 8JE