From the Fringe to the Granite City: Top comedians set to appear at Aberdeen Comedy Festival

Some of the UK’s funniest rising stars and established comedy names are swapping the cobbles of the Scotland’s capital for the silver streets of the Granite City, as Aberdeen Comedy Festival gears up to welcome acts hot off the Edinburgh Fringe this autumn.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, which has been revived by Aberdeen Performing Arts and supported by Aberdeen Inspired for 2025, will take place in venues across Aberdeen from Monday 22 September to Sunday 5 October.

The largest comedy showcase in the North East, Aberdeen Comedy Festival will draw in comedy fans from across the country as it welcomes an all-star line-up for a fortnight of funny from the Fringe. Comedians preparing to bring their critically acclaimed shows north include, rising star of Scottish comedy Connor Burns, the ever-fabulous Craig Hill, four time Edinburgh comedy award nominee Kieran Hodgson, the brilliantly eccentric Elf Lyons and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From razor-sharp stand-up and storytelling to award-winning sketch and alternative comedy, Aberdeen Comedy Festival will showcase over 40 comedians in some of Aberdeen’s best performance venues. From the grand stages of His Majesty’s Theatre and the Tivoli, to the intimate gig spaces of the Lemon Tree and Breakneck Comedy, the festival will bring comedy to every corner of the city.

Ha Ha H-Aberdeen, Aberdeen Comedy Festival returns 22 Sep - 05 Oct.

Aberdeen Comedy Festival returns after a three-year hiatus, staged by Aberdeen Performing Arts and supported by Aberdeen Inspired, who produced the festival between 2016 and 2022. Other acts appearing in the festival include Angela Barnes, with her brand new show Angst; Taskmaster favourite Sophie Duker; Welsh-Spanish comedian Ignacio Lopez with his Fringe success Nada! and interactive family adventure, Juan Solo; and global stand-up sensation Daniel Sloss, bringing his dark, intelligent comedy back to Aberdeen.

Sharon Burgess, Chief Executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “Having a long history with the Edinburgh Fringe, a mecca for the comedy world, it gives me a great sense of pride and excitement to be bringing that energy, talent and atmosphere to Aberdeen.

“Anticipation is building as we get closer to the return of the festival and for the comedians in Edinburgh the message is clear – next stop, Aberdeen!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad