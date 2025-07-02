From still to stellar: Dynamic Earth launches immersive whisky experience

Brand new after-hours show ‘Whisky Under the Stars’ launches this August as part of the official Fringe programme

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer, one of Edinburgh’s most iconic venues is taking whisky appreciation to another level. As part of the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Dynamic Earth invites audiences on a cosmic journey through time, taste, and the universe with the launch of Whisky Under the Stars.

Premiering on August 1, inside Dynamic Earth’s 360° Planetarium, this immersive evening experience is delivered by none other than our in-house astronomers Dr Alastair Bruce and Antonia Newell. Across 90 unforgettable minutes, guests will sip, swirl, and stargaze their way through three specially selected drams— with a twist of astronomy and a chaser of cosmic wonder.

What to expect:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whisky Under the Stars in Dynamic Earth's Planetarium

Two whisky tastings under a dome of stars in the spectacular Planetarium

A celestial narrative connecting Scotland’s greatest export to space, history, and humanity

A final dram enjoyed deep in the heart of Dynamic Earth’s atmospheric indoor rainforest

In a nod to its roots, the experience has been developed in partnership with neighbouring Holyrood Distillery, whose innovative whiskies are already making waves across the city.

“This is whisky appreciation as you’ve never seen it before — with a universe of flavour, a galaxy of stories, and the awe-inspiring backdrop of space,” says Dr Alastair Bruce. “It’s immersive, it’s enlightening, and yes — it’s delicious.”

Suzie Holligan, Visitor Experience & Events Director at Dynamic Earth adds: “As an official Fringe venue, we’re always looking to push creative boundaries — and Whisky Under the Stars does just that. It brings together everything Dynamic Earth is about: science, storytelling and spectacle, with a uniquely Scottish twist. We can’t wait to welcome audiences for an unforgettable night out at the Fringe.”

Whisky Under the Stars in Dynamic Earth's Planetarium

With limited seating and a one-of-a-kind format, Whisky Under the Stars is set to be one of Edinburgh’s most atmospheric and original after-dark experiences this August.

EVENT DETAILS

Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh (Official Fringe Venue)

From August 1

Evening performances (approx. 90 mins)