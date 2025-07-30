From Ozzy Osbourne to the royal family: Chris Dugdale continues to astonish audiences

International magician and psychological illusionist Chris Dugdale returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with his electrifying new show, 1 Astonishment! 2 Many.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show is a celebration of 12 years of bending minds at the world’s most iconic arts festival. Blending illusions with psychological sleight of hand, Dugdale’s show is a thrilling “best of” collection from over a decade of Fringe favourites and all-new material.

Playing at Studio Three at the Assembly George Square Studios from July 31 to August 24 at 7.55pm to 8.55pm, Dugdale's new performance is more than magic; it’s a heartfelt love letter to the human experience of astonishment in a digital age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a celebration of 12 years of performing at the Fringe, with all these handpicked routines from over the years, and some new material too," says Dugdale.

Magician Chris Dugdale

"But more than that, it's about reminding people what it means to be truly astonished. In a world of AI, doomscrolling and deepfakes that feeling is more important than ever."

A global performer who's wowed everyone from The Queen to Beyoncé, Sir Roger Moore to Ozzy Osbourne and many more, Dugdale’s show is as much about connection as it is deception.

Chris fondly remembers meeting the late Ozzy Osbourne who turned out to be more Prince Charming than Prince of Darkness:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I mean what a lovely man, who was very gentle and kind. Ozzy genuinely freaked out when he saw the tricks I did and expressed it in a very vocal way! Some people experience wonderment quietly and with a wry smile or a pat on the shoulder. He was like ‘oh, Sharon, quick come over here!’ That was great and he was just so animated.”

Magician Chris Dugdale

His performances have captivated audiences in 39 countries and command standing ovations on cruise ships, in theatres, and at elite corporate events.

“If you really could do magic, it would look no different to what I see. That’s what gets me out of bed every morning,” he says.

“The audience is the star of my show. It’s not about me, but it’s giving them the best experience possible. At the end of the day, whether you’re a billionaire or a five-year-old, the magic reminds us we don’t know everything,” Dugdale says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A graduate in psychology from Leicester University, Dugdale also brings an insight into human behaviour, honed under the renowned profiler Dr Julian Boon. These skills allow him to read, influence, and mesmerise his volunteers in ways that feel... well, impossible.

Magician Chris Dugdale

It’s no surprise then that Chris has given workshops at the Pentagon for the Department of Defense on speed reading and how to influence people.

Edinburgh Fringe audiences can expect a world-class, fast-paced show packed with participation and astonishing moments that you’ll be talking about for years. They will also be a part of what could be the most expensive card trick in Edinburgh this year.

“I genuinely believe Edinburgh is the last true bastion of freedom of speech in the arts. You can see more diversity here in a few days than you would in years anywhere else. This festival matters and I’m always honoured to be part of it.”