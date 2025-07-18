From Broadway to the Fringe! Laura Benanti Comes to Edinburgh

Broadway royalty, comedy queen and self-described "extroverted introvert" Laura Benanti brings her one-woman show Nobody Cares to Edinburgh.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only is Laura making her Fringe debut, she’s also performing on Broadway between 16-19th July with her show Mother Knows Best. She’s performing alongside her mother Linda, a former off-Broadway star. Laura describes her mother as ‘one of the most talented people I’ve ever seen in my life’ who is finally getting the opportunity to step into her own light.

I got the opportunity to ask Laura all about her Fringe debut.

How are you, Laura?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t want to wait for people to tell me who I am - I want to show them." Laura Benanti's new show is on her terms.

You know what, I’m good! It's my daughter's third birthday today and she's taking her nap right now. So this is perfect timing to speak to you.

I want to talk about your show, Nobody Cares. Where do you begin with a live show like this? Is it the music? The storytelling?

Initially, the show was commissioned by Audible. They asked me if I wanted to write something. Every time I sat down to write it, I just kept thinking: “Nobody cares. Like nobody cares! There's so much happening in this world. Who cares about what I say?” That's how the title came about. Self-deprecating humour is my favourite form of comedy and I've always written little, comedy songs. So to have an opportunity to put them all in one place was really appealing to me. As I was writing more and more, these stories just sort of kept pouring out of me. And it's been really gratifying. Connecting with the audience in that way is really meaningful to me.

You have an illustrious career on screen and on stage. What is it about live performance that’s different about those other mediums?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can be really infantilising to be sort of an actor for hire. You're always waiting for someone to hire you or write something for you. At a certain point, I don't want to be a child anymore, waiting for somebody else to do something for me. I don't want to wait for people to tell me who I am – I want to show them. So for me, it's agency. It is strength and connection. Every show is different and every audience is different, which I really enjoy. We have an opportunity in the theatre for us all to sit for 60 minutes and connect in a human way.

You say every show is different. Have you ever had a moment on stage that's been emotional or cathartic for you? How much has that moment meant to you?

There’s a moment near the end where I talk about how much I hated the young girl that I was. It was a very flippant comment the way I wrote it. But when I said it for the first time out loud, it made me very emotional. Other women in the audience were crying as well. It was really beautiful to me. I think that’s what’s so interesting about this show. People know me for Broadway or TV, so this show is a bit of a surprise for them. The reactions I get are just fabulous. It’s wonderful to hear what different audience members take away from the show – women younger than me, women older than me, teenagers, men and, of course, my beloved gays.

What do you think the message of the show is that you want audiences to realise?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s a really interesting question. I think for me it would be not shying away from very personal stories. The more personal a story, the more people see themselves in it. If you’re being really personal and specific for whatever reason, the window opens up for the audience to come through. So for me, it’s not to be afraid or feel like I’m ostracising people. Audiences don’t shy away from the personal – they immediately want to come with you.

Tell me about your relationship with Todd Almond, your musical director. How did your relationship come about?

Todd and I have been friends for 20 years. We were introduced to each other when we were very young. His music is just so beautiful. I sang his music and then we collaborated on a couple of concerts where some of these stories began. I call him my musical husband! But he’s my creative collaborator, my dear friend, my conscience. He’s one of the most delightful, honest and lovely people you’ll ever meet.

What are you expecting from our audiences here in Edinburgh?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I truly have no idea what to expect! I feel a little nervous about it. I don’t know how my show will play to an international audience. Will it feel particularly American as it’s my New York American experience? A lot of the themes in the show are pretty universal – women have babies all over the world, perimenopause happens to all women. But I’m so excited! Edinburgh is on my bucket list, for sure. Getting to do this is a culmination of my life’s work.

Finally, what is Laura Benanti like off of stage?

I’m exactly as you see right now! I’m so normal, I’m really normal! I really want people to be happy and have a good time. I’m quite an extroverted introvert, so if I never had to leave my house, I’d be thrilled. I’m also, like, a tiny bit afraid of my children.

Venue: Ermintrude at Underbelly, Bristo Square Dates: 30 July- 24 August (not August 11 or 18) Time: 4:55 PM (1hr)

Tickets £11.50-£17.50 from:

https://underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/events/event/laura-benanti-nobody-cares and https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/laura-benanti-nobody-cares

£11.50-£17.50

Age: 14+