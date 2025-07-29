Fringe play offers preview of what Edinburgh can expect when Tour de France hits yown

With this year’s Tour de France having crossed the finish line, the creators of a new drama about the legendary road race are offering Fringe-goers a chance to experience it’s thrills and spills. As Edinburgh prepares to host the 2027 Grand Départ, cycling enthusiasts and theatre fans, can get an early taste of what to expect from hosting the world's top cycling spectacle in a compelling multi-media play CADEL: Lungs on Legs.

New York's Connor Delves and Edinburgh's Steve McMahon who co-wrote the high-energy sports drama believe hosting the heady Grand Départ will be a game-changer for the city. Writing about Australian cycling legend and 2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans has convinced the duo that the Grand Départ in 2027 won't just be a cycling event—but also a celebration of Scottish innovation, and an opportunity to promote the city and boost sustainable transport.

Scotland's connection to cycling makes the 2027 Grand Départ something of a homecoming as the modern pedal-driven bicycle was invented by Kirkpatrick Macmillan, a Scottish blacksmith from Dumfries in 1839. Present-day cyclists also owe a debt of gratitude to Scotsman John Boyd Dunlop for his 1887 invention of the pneumatic tyre, which vastly improved comfort and speed.

Steve, who was born and raised in Edinburgh, said: "I couldn't be more excited that our city will host the send-off of the world's most famous road race. Writing the play gave me a unique insight into the Tour de France—I understand the drama and theatricality of it all. Edinburgh's backdrop will create the perfect stage, and I hope everyone in the city will enjoy the spectacle."

L-R Steve McMahon and Connor Delves, co-writers of CADEL: Lungs on Legs

Connor, who performs the multi-character solo show and has just returned from seeing the Tour de France in Paris says: "Hosting the Grand Départ is not just a sporting honour, the Grand Départ in Yorkshire in 2014 attracted over 3.5 million spectators and brought an estimated £130 million to the local economy, while the Tour's broadcast reaches 3.5 billion viewers across 190 countries."

Past host cities have seen investment in roads, bike lanes, and active travel networks, which help improve cycling infrastructure with lasting benefits for residents. Edinburgh already has an engaged cycling community, and bringing the Tour to the city would help promote cycling culture to a wider audience, inspire increased interest, and get groups and local clubs involved to nurture a new generation of Scottish cyclists.

Connor and Steve learned that Edinburgh had won the hosting bid after signing up to bring their show to the Fringe and were delighted at the chance to give local and global audiences a preview of the amazing atmosphere and excitement surrounding the Tour. Edinburgh will form the perfect backdrop for the event, which is traditionally hosted in scenic, culturally rich cities. Edinburgh's renowned expertise in handling large-scale public events like the Festivals and Hogmanay will ensure the departure unfolds seamlessly.

The playwrights based their play on the life of Cadel Evans, an Australian outsider who triumphed at the 2011 Tour de France – an event so significant in his home country the nation nearly declared a national holiday. It's a physically demanding role as Connor pedals for an hour to recreate Evans’ story on the same bike that rode to victory in the Tour.

Connor Delves triumps as CADEL: Lungs on Legs

The pair hope the show will appeal to cyclists, Tour de France fans, and those who want to see compelling theatre, tightly written and powerfully performed. Everyone is invited along for the ride.