Fringe in full colour: Let your favourite colour guide your festival picks

No matter what your favourite colour is, there’s a show at the Fringe that matches your palette. Here's some colourful options to get you started.

Red: Big Red

Georgina Musgrave becomes the towering, tender, ex-wrestler persona Big Red, a queer, comedic force who's equal parts raw vulnerability and brash confidence. Wrestling with identity, rage, and resilience, this solo show delivers a body slam of emotional truth and biting humour.

Orange: Ivo Graham: Orange Crush

Ivo Graham may have sworn off the Fringe, but he’s back, draped in orange and ready to riff on adolescence, awkwardness, and that elusive comeback tour energy. Charming, sharp, and chaotically self-aware, this show is a tangy slice of stand-up gold.

Yellow: Chrome Yellow

Ever tried to walk 650 miles to escape your own mind? Wayne Stewart did, and turned it into Chrome Yellow, a funny, reflective and poignant solo show about pilgrimage, and the long road to self-discovery. Like a burst of sunlight with boots on.

Green: The Green Knight (But It’s Gay)

Sir Gawain, but with more eyeliner and queer sexual tension. This hilariously irreverent retelling of the medieval tale blends mythology with modern queerness and toxic masculinity takedowns. Think Arthurian legend, but fab.

Blue: Born Blue

A touching blend of stand-up and music, Wes McClintock’s Born Blue tackles identity, family dysfunction, and finding yourself when you're “a different colour” than everyone around you. Moving, absurd, and somehow hilariously relatable.

Pink: Diona Doherty: Get Your Pink Back!

From Derry Girls to her Fringe debut, Diona Doherty brings warmth, wit, and wild stories about motherhood, burnout, and reclaiming your sparkle. A feel-good hour that’s both empowering and laugh-out-loud funny.

Grey: Grey

For fans of history, heartbreak, and poetic theatre, Grey tells the story of Lady Jane Grey, the nine-day queen awaiting her fate in the Tower of London. Haunting, lyrical, and steeped in feminine sorrow and strength.

Gold: Gooder Than Gold

After her father's death, Tressa spirals into chaos, and now she’s ready to confess everything, through story, song, and sharp Appalachian wit. Gooder Than Gold is a raw, irreverent live-action memoir that blurs the line between eulogy and reckoning, inviting audiences to laugh, cry, and maybe even wail in Walmart.