Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A senior Edinburgh Festival Fringe boss who secured £7 million of government funding for the organisation’s new headquarters has been named as the new executive director of the Royal Lyceum Theatre.

Lyndsey Jackson, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society deputy chief executive, is to take over the role from Mike Griffiths, who announced earlier this year he would leave the post after six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Jackson, who has worked at the Fringe Society for 12 years, was also responsible for leading the creation of the Keep it Fringe Fund - initially funded by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge - that supports artists to bring their work to the Fringe.

The facade of the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh. | Eamonn McGoldrick

Prior to her time in Edinburgh, Ms Jackson worked in event and theatre production, youth engagement and co-creation, and the development of resident and community outreach programmes . She has also served on several boards, from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to a small theatre company in Northern Ireland and is currently chair of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority Board of Finance.

She said: “I’m excited to be joining James and the team at The Lyceum and look forward to contributing to the long-term success of this glorious producing theatre. Twelve years working in the Fringe and Scottish cultural ecology has taught me much about the ingenuity and creativity of artists, and it has been an honour to support a platform on which all creative talent can thrive. I wholeheartedly believe it is our rich and varied cultural offer that makes Edinburgh a world class city for residents, visitors and the creative community.

“At the heart of this ecology sits The Lyceum, world renowned for producing exceptional theatre and delivering deep and rich community engagement. I’m eager to offer my expertise and knowledge to the highly skilled team here to ensure we continue to offer Edinburgh, Scotland and the world the most exceptional stories, created and showcased right here on the stages of The Lyceum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndsey Jackson has been named executive director of the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh. | Lyceum

The Lyceum has recently welcomed James Brining as artistic director, replacing David Greig.

Mr Brining said he was “delighted” at Ms Jackson’s appointment.

He said: “She has a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of Scotland’s cultural landscape which will be a huge asset to us as we embark upon this new era. It's a great time to join our organisation, during our 60th anniversary season. The Lyceum is a key player in Scotland's cultural life, and I’m really excited about working together to shape the next chapter of this theatre's journey, changing and developing the organisation to maximise the positive impact we can make for artists and audiences across Scotland.”

Tari Lang, chair of the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, added: “I welcome Lyndsey warmly to The Lyceum. Mike Griffiths will leave big shoes to fill, and I am confident Lyndsey is the right person to fill them. Her experience, latterly during the twelve years at Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, has demonstrated her organisational and operational leadership, and a deep understanding of the culture sector not just in Scotland, but across the UK and internationally. I know that Lyndsey and James will create a powerful duo and look forward to working with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad