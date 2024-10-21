Scottish comedy star Frankie Boyle reveals plans to write 'cosy crime' novel

Comic is about to publish new book on ‘our impending and doomed future’

Scottish comic Frankie Boyle has revealed he is planning to write a "cosy crime" novel - after publishing a book imagining the end of the world.

Boyle is about to release A Short History of the Apocalypse, which is described as "a journey into our impending and doomed future."

However he has told his fans work is already underway on his first cosy crime book - the increasingly popular mystery genre, which normally focus on amateur sleuths, are light-hearted in tone and have minimal violence.

Boyle has cited American science fiction writer Philip K Dick as a major inspiration for his as-yet-untitled cosy crime book, which is expected to feature a novelist and screenwriter as its main protagonist.

News of his foray into cosy crime has come months after Boyle revealed he was planning to "drift out of stand-up and write more novels."

Boyle has been reading from his new book in a series of live shows at the Glee Club in Glasgow, where he has also been road-testing material for a forthcoming US Presidential Election special of the Channel 4 show The Last Leg.

Boyle has co-created A Short History of the Apocalypse, which will be published on 7 November, with comedy writer Charlie Skelton, who has worked on some of the comic's TV shows.

Billed as a guide to "the end times," it imagines a "grotesque and bizarre future where society has collapsed and it is everyone for themselves".

Boyle said: “It’s so unlike anything out there, I can’t imagine what people will make of it.

Boyle published his first novel two years ago, Meantime, a Glasgow-set thriller set in the aftermath of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, which focused on a drug addict's investigation into the death of his best friend.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in 2022, Boyle suggested he would happily swap performing live comedy for writing novels.

He said at the time: “I would much rather, if I could, segue into writing novels and just stay in the house and not travel so much. I would happily do that if I could.

Earlier this year, he said: "My plan now is to drift out of stand-up and write more novels. No doubt you’ll see me back onstage one day due to an ill judged investment or marriage, but I’m hoping to spend the rest of my time writing a few amusing books, possibly very slowly."

Writing in his latest newsletter, the comic said: "I’ve been tinkering with a kind of cosy crime novel. It’s quite a laugh, and I’m enjoying it, but I’ve got some shows to do and I won’t be able to get to it in earnest till mid-November.

"I think it’ll take about a year; the lead character is a kind of novelist/screenwriter, and I want the stuff he casually mentions writing to have some spark, so it requires thinking of a lot of separate ideas.

"My model is a biography I read of Philip K Dick called I Am Alive And You Are All Dead.

"The mind-bending plots of his stories are mentioned very casually in a paragraph here and there, and it’s almost better if you haven’t read any."